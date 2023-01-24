Read full article on original website
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Pamela Anderson hints that she may have had a fling with Julian Assange
With her new memoir Love, Pamela hitting shelves on Jan. 31, and her similarly-titled Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story set to release on the same day — Pamela Anderson’s return to the spotlight has been all about, you guessed it, love. Whether it’s about self-love or loving others, it’s become quite clear that this is the most candid Pamela Anderson has ever been.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Death NOT Caused by Ellen DeGeneres' Scandal, DJ's Pals Insist
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' friends dismissed "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Todrick's recent claims about the late dancer's experience due to Ellen DeGeneres' "toxic workplace" scandal. The buzz started when Todrick told Page Six that DeGeneres' issue probably became a factor in his death. Per the judge, people started looking at him...
Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal
A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
Eddie Murphy Recalls Being Snowed In For Two Weeks With Rick James
During Eddie Murphy’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the You People star reflected on his iconic friendship — and that one time he got snowed in — with Rick James. “I went up there to record ‘Party All The Time,’” Murphy, 61, explained. “It was maybe the most fun I ever had. I was supposed to go for one weekend, and we got snowed in Buffalo—sometimes it has five feet of snow—and I was stuck in Rick James’ house for two weeks, and it was one of my fondest memories.”More from VIBE.comKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With...
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
That '90s Show: Ashton Kutcher Says Seeing Mila Kunis As Jackie Again Was "The Strangest Feeling"
That '90s Show was released on Netflix last week, and the new sequel series sees the return of many actors from That '70s Show, including Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart). When That '70s Show ended, Jackie ended up with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), but it was revealed in That '90s Show that Jackie is now married to Kelso. Previously, Kunis expressed concerns about her character ending up with Kelso, but the upside was getting to act alongside her real-life husband once again. Recently, That '90s Show creators Terry Turner, Bonnie Turner, and Gregg Mettler talked to Buzzfeed about Kutcher and Kunis' brief cameo.
Dan Swygart confirms Shauna Rae isn’t his girlfriend in Instagram post
Dan Swygart took to Instagram to reveal he has not made Shauna Rae his girlfriend, and admitted they are “still just good friends getting to know each other.” Viewers have mixed opinions about her potential future boyfriend. As the I Am Shauna star went on a dating quest...
Elvis Presley Once Shocked Fans by Dropping a Loaded Gun Onstage
An avid gun collector, Elvis Presley once shocked an audience of fans by dropping a loaded gun onstage during a series of energetic dance moves in Las Vegas.
Taylor Swift ‘Speak Now’ Dropping Soon?: Fans Investigate ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video’s Hidden Message
Taylor Swift isn't stopping anytime soon as many fans suspect that a new "Taylor's Version" album will be released soon after dropping her latest music video for the song "Lavender Haze;" which era is she going to explore next?. The pop star's track from the album "Midnights" recently got its...
Georgia Maq: All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem is the most perfect song of all time
The Camp Cope singer was adrift and alone in LA when a synth-heavy song anchored her to home – and a sense of hope
‘That ’70s Show’ Alum Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips: A Timeline of Their Relationship
For better or worse. Danny Masterson and wife Bijou Phillips have stuck together in good times and bad. The That ‘70s Show alum and Phillips initially connected at a 2004 celebrity poker tournament in Las Vegas. “Every guy at the table was flirting with me but Danny,” the Almost Famous actress recalled to Paper magazine in 2009. “He wasn’t laughing at […]
Bruce Willis Tried to Avoid Kissing Jessica Alba in ‘Sin City’
Actors Bruce Willis starred alongside Jessica Alba in the Sin City films directed by Robert Rodriguez. The first Sin City would require Willis and Alba to exchange a passionate kiss. But Willis was initially uneasy about making out with the young star. How Jessica Alba felt about her on-screen relationship...
Thank God Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant ‘Learned How to Sing’ by the Time of ‘Led Zeppelin III’
Thank goodness Plant figured it out by the time of 'Led Zeppelin III' because the album required measured vocal work.
Horror fans can stream M3GAN at home after surprise digital release
After a strong showing at the box office, M3GAN arrives for at-home viewing earlier than expected but much to viewers’ delight.
Pele's widow shares thank you message a month after his death
She wrote, "Despite knowing that it is an unavoidable destiny for all of us, for me coming to terms with the arrival of this moment feels like part of me is missing and a tightness in my chest."
Michael B. Jordan Joked About His "Very First Public Breakup" From Lori Harvey In His "SNL" Opening Monologue
"I had to be like, 'Alright, I guess I'll learn a new language.' Anyway, estoy en Raya."
David Archuleta Posted Pics Of Him At The Gym, And I'm About To ~Arch~ My Back
Alexa play "Crush," plz.
