Angelo State Update: Rams men's squad finishes busy week with win against W. New Mexico

MEN

ANGELO STATE 73, EASTERN NEW MEXICO 70

SAN ANGELO — Facing Eastern New Mexico, who gave Angelo State their lone conference loss on January 1, the Rams gritted out their second win in three days with a 73-70 victory on Thursday inside Stephens Arena at the Junell Center.

The first half saw the Rams turn in their best shooting performance in a half this season as they shot 55.2% from the field and made nine of 18 3-point attempts. The Rams entered the intermission with a 45-34 lead over the Greyhounds.

Reggie Quezada paced Angelo State's scoring with 17 points and dishing out four assists.

Off the back of a 30-point performance, Kevon Godwin turned in 14 points in only 26 minutes as the guard battled foul trouble in the first half.

ANGELO STATE 75, UTPB 72

ODESSA, Texas — The Angelo State men's basketball team took on their first game of a three-game week in Odessa against UT Permian Basin on Tuesday as the Rams rallied from a deficit to win 75-72 over the Falcons.

The Falcons shot 57.7 percent from the field against the Rams in the first half and shot 41.7 percent from 3-point range.

Leading by as many as nine points in the second half, the Falcons were relentless in fighting back, trading the lead late with the Rams before Angelo State took the lead and held onto it in the game's final 40 seconds.

For the game, Angelo State out-rebounded UTPB 31-28 and forced the Falcons into 14 turnovers.

Kevon Godwin and Fredelin De La Cruz facilitated the Rams' offense as Godwin scored 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting, making three 3-pointers, and De La Cruz scored 18 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

ANGELO STATE 78, WESTERN NEW MEXICO 77

SAN ANGELO — A tightly-contested contest between the Angelo State men's basketball team and Western New Mexico came down to the last shots of the game, and the Rams' Kevon Godwin hit a turnaround jumper with 4.1 seconds remaining to lift the Rams over the Mustangs 78-77 inside Stephens Arena at the Junell Center on Saturday.

The Rams improve to 18-3 on the season and 14-1 in Lone Star Conference play and sit alone atop the LSC West Division and the LSC standings. The win also sees the Rams complete the season sweep of the Mustangs, and the Rams close out their busiest stretch of the season unblemished.

The Rams are currently on a nine-game winning streak, tied for the fifth-longest streak in program history; it is also the longest winning streak for the Rams since the 2000-01 season, which was also a nine-game streak.

WOMEN

ANGELO STATE 79, EASTERN NEW MEXICO 74

SAN ANGELO — At the conclusion of 40 minutes of back and forth action, the Angelo State women's basketball team made it three straight wins after defeating Eastern New Mexico 79-74 at Stephens Arena in the Junell Center Thursday.

The Rambelles improve to 17-3 on the season and 12-2 in Lone Star Conference play. The Greyhounds fall to 8-10 overall and 5-8 in LSC action.

Sawyer Lloyd was the games leading scorer with 20 points. She earned her sixth double-double of the season as she pulled in 11 rebounds to go along with five assists.

ANGELO STATE 56, WESTERN NEW MEXICO 52

On an afternoon that saw a season worst shooting percentage from the field, the Angelo State women's basketball team leaned on their defense, forcing 25 turnovers to defeat Western New Mexico 56-52 Saturday at Stephens Arena in the Junell Center.

The Rambelles improve to 18-3 on the season and move to 13-2 in Lone Star Conference action. The Mustangs fall to 5-13 on the year and are now 3-11 in LSC play.

Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant led all scorers and matched her season high with 22 points and eight rebounds, shooting 4-8 from three-point range, the most triples she has made in a single game this year.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Angelo State Update: Rams men's squad finishes busy week with win against W. New Mexico