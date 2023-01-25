Jacksonville City Council passes emergency measure fighting antisemitic displays, but not without squabbles

Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville City Councilmember regrets voting for controversial development near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve spent hours pleading with Jacksonville City Council to nix a proposed housing development near the preserve. Close to 50 neighbors cited environmental concerns and gave personal accounts severe flooding and uncontrolled fires. "I had 55-gallon drums around my house and...
Action News Jax
Emails raise JEA conflict of interest questions about mayoral candidate Councilmember LeAnna Cumber
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Emails obtained by Action News Jax reveal Republican mayoral candidate and Jacksonville City Councilmember LeAnna Cumber’s husband was involved in a bid during the attempted sale of JEA. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. That involvement has now raised questions about Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber’s...
floridapolitics.com
T.K. Waters endorses Raul Arias for Jacksonville City Council
Arias is running to succeed termed-out City Councilmember Danny Becton. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is endorsing Republican Raul Arias for Jacksonville City Council District 11. “Raul Arias is the only candidate for District 11 who has the integrity and principles that we can trust on the City Council. He is...
floridapolitics.com
JAXBIZ political committee rolls out bipartisan endorsements
Three Democrats are among this wave of picks. JAXBIZ, the political committee associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, is endorsing in a group of Jacksonville City Council races. Though the committee has been in the news due to allegations it’s benefitting Chamber CEO Daniel Davis, these endorsements cross party...
Northeast Jacksonville residents raise environmental concerns over proposed housing development
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jimmy Wood has lived on Black Hammock Island for 50 years and says forest burns and flooding are common. "My wife and I have had to stand out [in his yard] for three days at one point and throw feed sacks onto our house to keep it from burning."
floridapolitics.com
Former Beaches Mayors back Donna Deegan’s campaign for Jax Mayor
Former leaders of Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach are on board. Two former Mayors of Duval County’s beach communities are endorsing Democrat Donna Deegan in her campaign for Jacksonville Mayor. “I’ve known Donna for many years and have seen her leadership skills firsthand. She is the pragmatic, passionate problem...
Jacksonville cancels deal for new apartments at former River City Brewing site downtown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown Investment Authority has terminated a deal with the Related Group for building an apartment community on the downtown riverfront site where the River City Brewing Company restaurant was demolished to make way for the apartments. Jacksonville City Council approved an agreement in June 2021...
floridapolitics.com
Florida leaders express outrage over Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police
The global outrage over the murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police registered in Florida also, where Democrats and Republicans expressed emotions that haven’t been heard since the police murder of George Floyd nearly two years ago. Orlando Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau Co. School Board, teachers’ union boost pay in new deal
The deal makes starting salaries higher than any of Nassau’s surrounding counties. Nassau County is making moves, working to better compensate the school district’s teachers. A new agreement with the local teachers’ union is headed in that direction. The deal makes starting salaries higher than any of...
‘It's now or never’: County commissioners discuss land conservation in Clay County
Members of the North Florida Land Trust presented ideas for a land conservation referendum on Clay County’s 2024 ballot at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners workshop.
Neighbors fighting council to protect their slice of nature from potential Pumpkin Hill development
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A proposed development near Pumpkin Hill Preserve has neighbors raising the alarm citing environmental and safety concerns. Jimmy and Deborah Wood have lived off Cedar Point Road for half a century. They chose the area because of its seclusion and natural beauty. “The City of Jacksonville,...
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light cameras
Orange Park drivers can expect at least two more years of red light cameras. The council for the Town of Orange Park recently voted to enter into another 2-year agreement with Verra Mobility. The deal was set to expire in less than a month on Feb. 3, 2023.
Action News Jax
Former Beaches mayors endorse Donna Deegan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Donna Deegan announced two major endorsements from former Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser (2017-2022) and former Neptune Beach Mayor Harriet Pruette (2008-2016). This latest round of endorsements adds even more momentum to Deegan’s surging campaign. “I’ve known Donna for many years and have seen her...
Action News Jax
Neighbors raise concerns over potential rezoning of church for new development
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in Mandarin are concerned about the potential rezoning of church owned property to allow for new development. Neighbors said they are fighting to preserve the character that’s still left in mandarin. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. Rezoning signs...
floridapolitics.com
Brian Kilmeade raves about Jacksonville ‘rebuild,’ Neptune Beach bar scene
A Fox News host who panned Jacksonville for deterioration and decay months back is now raving about the city. Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade started out the 8 a.m. hour on Friday’s show with high praise for the Northeast Florida metropolis. After mentioning he “went to the Jaguars...
Plan to help Clay County homeowners with code enforcement fines approved by commissioners
The Clay County Board of Commissioners approves a plan to assist homeowners with their code enforcement debt. The plan only applies to lawn and junk cases. County Manager Howard Wanamaker gave the board a list of some properties that fall into this category. He said the staff has been in touch with homeowners on the list and they’ve shown interest in getting back into compliance.
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in Middleburg
The Clay County Board of County Commissioners has approved the future land use designation for a parcel of land in Middleburg near Fox Meadow. The property owner would like to allow a communications company to erect a cell tower on his land. A change in the land use designation would allow the cell tower.
Frustrated former clients of no-show Jacksonville attorney speak out
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Frustrated clients are speaking out about no-show lawyer Benjamin Buck. As First Coast News was the first to report, the Jacksonville attorney is currently under investigation by the Florida Bar after failing to show up for court, leaving paying clients without representation. Carl Gutzmer hired Buck...
Action News Jax
Clay County government looking to hire for multiple positions
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County government is looking to add new people to its team. Multiple positions are open including building inspector, E-M-T and paramedic. It’s also offering tuition reimbursement. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For a list of jobs being offered and about...
Action News Jax
Traffic delays to be expected from funeral procession in honor of former JSO officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and numerous other agencies from across Florida will join the Judge Family Thursday in honoring the life of former JSO Officer Jimmy Judge. The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the Church of Eleven22 on Beach...
