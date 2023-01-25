ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville City Council passes emergency measure fighting antisemitic displays, but not without squabbles

By A.G. Gancarski
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago
First Coast News

Jacksonville City Councilmember regrets voting for controversial development near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve spent hours pleading with Jacksonville City Council to nix a proposed housing development near the preserve. Close to 50 neighbors cited environmental concerns and gave personal accounts severe flooding and uncontrolled fires. "I had 55-gallon drums around my house and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

T.K. Waters endorses Raul Arias for Jacksonville City Council

Arias is running to succeed termed-out City Councilmember Danny Becton. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is endorsing Republican Raul Arias for Jacksonville City Council District 11. “Raul Arias is the only candidate for District 11 who has the integrity and principles that we can trust on the City Council. He is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

JAXBIZ political committee rolls out bipartisan endorsements

Three Democrats are among this wave of picks. JAXBIZ, the political committee associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, is endorsing in a group of Jacksonville City Council races. Though the committee has been in the news due to allegations it’s benefitting Chamber CEO Daniel Davis, these endorsements cross party...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Former Beaches Mayors back Donna Deegan’s campaign for Jax Mayor

Former leaders of Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach are on board. Two former Mayors of Duval County’s beach communities are endorsing Democrat Donna Deegan in her campaign for Jacksonville Mayor. “I’ve known Donna for many years and have seen her leadership skills firsthand. She is the pragmatic, passionate problem...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau Co. School Board, teachers’ union boost pay in new deal

The deal makes starting salaries higher than any of Nassau’s surrounding counties. Nassau County is making moves, working to better compensate the school district’s teachers. A new agreement with the local teachers’ union is headed in that direction. The deal makes starting salaries higher than any of...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Former Beaches mayors endorse Donna Deegan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Donna Deegan announced two major endorsements from former Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser (2017-2022) and former Neptune Beach Mayor Harriet Pruette (2008-2016). This latest round of endorsements adds even more momentum to Deegan’s surging campaign. “I’ve known Donna for many years and have seen her...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

Plan to help Clay County homeowners with code enforcement fines approved by commissioners

The Clay County Board of Commissioners approves a plan to assist homeowners with their code enforcement debt. The plan only applies to lawn and junk cases. County Manager Howard Wanamaker gave the board a list of some properties that fall into this category. He said the staff has been in touch with homeowners on the list and they’ve shown interest in getting back into compliance.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County government looking to hire for multiple positions

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County government is looking to add new people to its team. Multiple positions are open including building inspector, E-M-T and paramedic. It’s also offering tuition reimbursement. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For a list of jobs being offered and about...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

