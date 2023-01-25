ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Million dollar requests for Albuquerque park upgrades

By George Gonzales
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With close to 300 parks across Albuquerque, the city’s Parks and Recreation department says it’s a tough job keeping up with nearly 3,000 acres of aging infrastructure. A spokesperson says asking for millions of dollars in state funding will pave the way for much-needed upgrades across nearly three dozen parks across the city.

“We want to make sure that we have our facilities elevated to a level of high value and that return is going to be of interest to our city to come and visit and extend their stay,” said Albuquerque Parks and Rec Deputy Director David Flores. He says the funding will help boost the appeal of Albuquerque’s public spaces, for locals and visitors alike. “Without those dollars, you are not able to address those issues of aging infrastructure and aging amenities and you’ll fall behind,” said Flores.

One way the city is looking to make its parks more inviting is by asking for money from the state. For instance, $20 million to transform Coronado Park, which used to be the city’s most notorious homeless camp. ”It might look like it’s coming back, but it would take a long way to get it to what it was and we are not looking to have what it was and we are not looking to have what we had before,” added Flores.

Although greenery has sprouted since the park’s closure last August , Flores says it will take a big investment to revitalize the site. The $20 request is to go towards funding for a fire rescue training center.

Flores says the city also has its eye on a $1.5 million overhaul at another park with a history of homeless issues – Phil Chacon Park . “To make way for new playgrounds that are safer closer to the road, more pathways that encourage more walking through the park, lighting that’s going to be huge, a dog park, and another bike facility,” Flores said.

The city also wants funding for general upkeep at Barelas Park, as well as improvements at Bullhead park, while also hoping to show respect to the Native American burial site at 4-H Park, by asking for a million dollars to honor the lives of those buried there. “The design and the collaboration with the tribes is in full swing. We are nearing full approval; of that and we are developing the design slowly,” Flores said.

Also on the list is $1.5 million for the second phase at Los Altos Park, which has a total project cost of $28 million. Balloon Fiesta Park is in the mix as well, with a $15 million request to continue the master plan,  including electrical upgrades, parking, and more amenities along vendors’ row.

