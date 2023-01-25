ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Kuzma one-upped himself and somehow wore another awful outfit that NBA fans mercilessly roasted

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
By now, the Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma’s extremely long and large pink sweater from November 2021 has become a persistent meme in the NBA sphere. Back then, folks didn’t hold back from roasting Kuzma’s eccentric fashion taste with an outfit that seemingly made so little sense and, quite frankly, still doesn’t to this day.

A little over a year later, he may have finally one-upped himself.

Before Kuzma’s Wizards took on the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, the team showcased the forward’s latest style choice — a colorful wool ensemble (with a wool sheath over his head), light-teal corduroy pants, and some normal basketball shoes.

Describing Kuzma’s outfit in writing simply doesn’t do it justice:

I mean, c’mon, man. What’s the aim here? There’s no way Kuzma thought this looked good in a rational sense.

At least Kuzma backed up his weird fashion. He dropped 30 points in a tight-knit 127-126 win over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Whether Kuzma’s outfit actually inspired such a performance … well, I’d need to see more evidence first before I made any declarations.

NBA fans roasted Kuzma's newest awful outfit

