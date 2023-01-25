Read full article on original website
Second half dooms Oakridge in loss to GR Covenant Christian
After playing at Newaygo on Thursday, the Eagles ventured over to Grand Rapids to take on Covenant Christian. After a tight first half, the Chargers surged to an 86-49 victory over the Eagles. Covenant led 36-33 at the half, then scored 50 points in the second half to run away...
Edmondson scores 16 as Manistee cruises past Orchard View
The Manistee girls basketball team jumped on Orchard View early and had no trouble rolling to a lopsided 57-30 victory Friday in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division. “We shot the ball well in the first half and that really helps our defense,” said Manistee coach Kenn Kott. “Everybody pitched in tonight, with Grace Whitmer having an exceptional game.
Western Michigan Christian wins homecoming game over Orchard View
Western Michigan Christian celebrated homecoming on Friday night with a 65-46 victory over the Orchard View Cardinals. The game was played before a packed house. WMC got out to a 18-12 lead after the first eight minutes, but the Cardinals trimmed the lead to 30-27 by the the half. Fisher Campbell led the third quarter spurt with nine of his 21 points. He was followed by Jared Olsen with 13 points and Eli Malek with 10 points.
Fruitport comes from behind late to beat Hudsonville Unity Christian
The Fruitport boys basketball team rallied for an exciting OK-Blue victory over Hudsonville Unity Christian, 51-47, on Friday. Unity Christian jumped out to a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Fruitport narrowed the Hudsonville lead to 23-19 by the half by outscoring the host team 10-4 during the second stanza.
Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton
Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
Muskegon Heights gets by Catholic Central in Friday night hoops action
The Muskegon Heights Tigers got by Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday evening by a final score of 55-48 in a non-conference contest played at Muskegon Heights. Dismal shooting from the field was the downfall for Catholic Central as they went 9-for-40 during the first three quarters. “We could not finish...
Spring Lake girls earn road victory over Allendale; Andree pours in 21 points
The visiting Spring Lake Lakers put their first-half struggles behind them and surged to a 48-42 victory over the Allendale Falcons on Friday night. Allendale led 33-22 at the half, but a strong third quarter by the Lakers gave them a 36-35 lead heading into the final quarter. The Laker defense continued to stymie the Falcons throughout the final quarter to preserve the victory.
Reeths-Puffer runs over Holland in boys basketball action
The Reeths-Puffer Rockets shot out of the gate right from the opening tip on Friday night and posted a 64-34 victory over the host Holland Dutch. The Rockets led 22-5 after one quarter and 32-17 at the half. Reeths-Puffer had a 32-17 scoring advantage in the second half to win the game by 30 points.
Muskegon Big Reds improve to 12-0 with big win over Mona Shores
The No. 3- ranked, Muskegon Big Reds wasted little time in cruising past the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday as they coasted to a 68-25 win in a OK Conference-Green matchup. The game was played at the Sailor Center at Mona Shores High School. The Big Reds, who are in...
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Holland West Ottawa
The Grand Haven Buccaneers held on for a 49-44 win over Holland West Ottawa on Friday evening in a OK Conference-Red matchup contest played at Grand Haven. Emersen Berndt led Grand Haven with 18 points while Heiid Berkey tossed in 16 points. Maddie Schopf chipped in with 11 points. The...
Morrison lights it up for 29 points in Spring Lake’s victory over Allendale
ALLENDALE — Eli Morrison was an unstoppable force for the Spring Lake Lakers on Friday night. Morrison poured in 29 points and led the Lakers to a 60-46 victory over the Allendale Falcons. A big second quarter pushed the Lakers from a 15-all tie after one quarter to a...
Fruitport Calvary battles through adversity, captures narrow victory over Zion Christian
The visiting Fruitport Calvary Christian Eagles battled to the bitter end on Friday night and earned a hard-fought 56-52 victory over Byron Center Zion Christian. “Our coaches are so proud of the way our boys battled through adversity tonight on the road, they just kept battling,” said Calvary coach Brad Richards. “Our guys have accepted the fact that every game will be a tough challenge and they are embracing the fight.”
Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
Kent City wins CSAA matchup over White Cloud
The Kent City Eagles pulled out a 46-35 win over the White Cloud Indians on Friday evening in a Central State Activities Association matchup. “Our defense was solid tonight,” said Kent City coach David Ingles. “They can really shoot the ball. We worked hard at running them off the 3-point line into our help. They still made nine triples, but only eight other points.”
Montague scores big victory over rival Whitehall in girls basketball
The Montague Wildcats did not let a slow start deter them from winning a West Michigan Conference game against rival Whitehall on Friday night. The visiting Wildcats did not score in the opening quarter, but roared back in the final three quarters and posted a 51-27 victory over the Vikings.
North Muskegon girls post lopsided victory over Hesperia
Host North Muskegon had a balanced attack on Friday night and defeated the Hesperia Panthers 44-14 in a West Michigan Conference matchup. The Norse led 8-4 after one quarter and increased that to 18-4 at the half. Grace Philpot led North Muskegon with 11 points and Layla Hurst added eight....
Kent City girls bag 11 3-pointers in rout of White Cloud
The Kent City Eagles girls’ basketball team canned 11 shots from beyond the arc, including eight in the first half, on Friday evening. That led to a 56-16 victory over the White Cloud Indians in a Central State Activities Association matchup. Savannah Miller had a game-high 17 points for...
McDonald, Richards lead Fremont past Ravenna
The Fremont Packers boys basketball team hosted the Ravenna Bulldogs on Thursday evening and came away with a 69-42 non-conference victory. Leading the way was Jordon McDonald, who turned in another solid game for the host Packers. Ravenna managed to keep things close during the first eight minutes as the...
Keith Guy on his 400th career win: ‘I’ve been blessed’
Muskegon Big Reds head basketball coach Keith Guy reached a milestone that most coaches can only dream about as he won his 400th career game. The Big Reds defeated Ferndale 62-51 in the final game of the Muskegon Basketball Showcase on Jan. 7 for his milestone victory. Guy sees the...
Jayhawk bowlers finish third at Kellogg Invite
The Muskegon Community College bowling team took part in the Kellogg Invite at M66 Bowl on Friday and finished in third place. Cade Alderink earned the high-game award with a game of 268. Bailey Graham earned the high-series award with a 536. Muskegon Community College will compete in the Glen...
