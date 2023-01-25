Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Despite a ballot box loss, anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas propose a complete ban
WICHITA, Kansas — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother. The near-total ban is the most extreme anti-abortion legislation introduced in Kansas so far this...
Kansas City shelter rescues 54 dogs and puppies from Louisiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A Kansas City animal shelter says 54 dogs and puppies have arrived at its facility following a rescue operation in Louisiana. Wayside Waifs said the Bissell Foundation rescued the 21 puppies and 33 adult dogs in rural Louisiana on January 20. The Bissell Foundation asked Wayside to help with the care of the pets.
‘I was freaked out’ Arrow hits Missouri home weeks after another arrow found in next-door-neighbor’s yard
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- It’s not something you expect to see in your backyard or on your house. Two arrows were found by next-door neighbors in a neighborhood in St. John in St. Louis County. One arrow was found in a yard in late November, another could be seen sticking out of the back of a house this week.
