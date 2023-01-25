ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries

PLAQUEMINE - Some major changes could come to the Plaquemine ferry service within the coming months with major construction hitting I-10. “If there’s road construction somewhere, or there’s some kind of congestion causing events such as a crash or a closure, then we’ll see more people using the ferries," said DOTD official Rodney Mallett.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wgno.com

Tornado Warning in effect for select parishes until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday

We continue to monitor the storm heading east through Louisiana toward the Amite area of Tangipahoa Parish from the west. The west-central area of the parish remains under a Tornado Warning until 11:15 p.m. Other areas now under the warning include:. Jefferson Parish. St. Charles Parish. St. Tammany Parish. Southwest...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Crumbl Cookies will open two more Baton Rouge-area locations

Crumbl Cookies is set to open new locations in the Baton Rouge market in April. The confectionary franchise will open in Denham Springs’ Juban Crossing shopping center and Heritage Crossing in Gonzales. “Louisiana has some of the top-performing stores in the U.S.,” says Carmen Austin, associate broker and retail...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Jan. 27

4 people taken to hospital in Zachary crash involving overturned vehicle. Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Friday, Jan. 27, according to emergency officials. Updated: 8 hours ago. You might not think about shopping around to get the most bang for...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

One person shot in Clinton after Mardi Gras parade

CLINTON - One person was shot in Clinton after a Mardi Gras parade in the town, authorities said. According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff, traffic was backed up for miles and one person was shot, but they are expected to be okay. This is a developing story.
CLINTON, LA
WAFB

Intracoastal Waterway Bridge project in WBR delayed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unexpected settlement discovered during construction of the LA 1 replacement bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in West Baton Rouge will cause construction delays. The project could be delayed up to 10 months because of excessive settlement of the piles under each of the 17 new bridge columns.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee Fire Chief’s two-year-old son severely burned

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Pointe Coupee’s Fire Chief’s two-year-old son named AJ was traumatized after receiving 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on Sunday, Jan. 22. Pointe Coupee Fire Chief, Aaron Edwards, is also a full-time employee of the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Edwards’s two-year-old son, AJ, was involved in a burn accident while visiting family in St. Charles. The accident resulted in significant burns to his neck and upper body.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say

BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 critically injured in North Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has responded to a scene after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26. The sheriff’s office says the shooting involved a vehicle and happened around 5 p.m. near Marionette Drive and Corlett Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy