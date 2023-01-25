Read full article on original website
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Intracoastal Waterway Bridge project in West Baton Rouge could be delayed up to 10 months
Unexpected settlement discovered during construction of the LA 1 replacement bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in West Baton Rouge could delay the project up to 10 months, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said in a release on Wednesday. Excessive settlement of the piles under the 17 new bridge...
wbrz.com
Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries
PLAQUEMINE - Some major changes could come to the Plaquemine ferry service within the coming months with major construction hitting I-10. “If there’s road construction somewhere, or there’s some kind of congestion causing events such as a crash or a closure, then we’ll see more people using the ferries," said DOTD official Rodney Mallett.
wgno.com
Tornado Warning in effect for select parishes until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday
We continue to monitor the storm heading east through Louisiana toward the Amite area of Tangipahoa Parish from the west. The west-central area of the parish remains under a Tornado Warning until 11:15 p.m. Other areas now under the warning include:. Jefferson Parish. St. Charles Parish. St. Tammany Parish. Southwest...
brproud.com
Residents escape unharmed from early morning fire on Poydras Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a reported house fire a little before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The home was located in 13900 block of Poydras Avenue. Fire was seen flowing through the roof of the home and firefighters went to...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Crumbl Cookies will open two more Baton Rouge-area locations
Crumbl Cookies is set to open new locations in the Baton Rouge market in April. The confectionary franchise will open in Denham Springs’ Juban Crossing shopping center and Heritage Crossing in Gonzales. “Louisiana has some of the top-performing stores in the U.S.,” says Carmen Austin, associate broker and retail...
wbrz.com
City plans to roll out Florida Boulevard revitalization over the next 15 years
BATON ROUGE - Florida Boulevard is one of the most important corridors in Baton Rouge, but most can agree that it could use some improvements. “We could definitely use some roadwork around here, some better lights put up," said Brian Davis, owner of Rita and Albert's Boutique. Davis has owned...
WAFB.com
RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Jan. 27
4 people taken to hospital in Zachary crash involving overturned vehicle. Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Friday, Jan. 27, according to emergency officials. Updated: 8 hours ago. You might not think about shopping around to get the most bang for...
wbrz.com
One person shot in Clinton after Mardi Gras parade
CLINTON - One person was shot in Clinton after a Mardi Gras parade in the town, authorities said. According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff, traffic was backed up for miles and one person was shot, but they are expected to be okay. This is a developing story.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on January 19
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on January 19. Louisiana – On January 27, 2023, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana has been reported missing. According to authorities, Robert was last seen and heard from by his family on January 19.
klax-tv.com
DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee Fire Chief’s two-year-old son severely burned
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Pointe Coupee’s Fire Chief’s two-year-old son named AJ was traumatized after receiving 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on Sunday, Jan. 22. Pointe Coupee Fire Chief, Aaron Edwards, is also a full-time employee of the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Edwards’s two-year-old son, AJ, was involved in a burn accident while visiting family in St. Charles. The accident resulted in significant burns to his neck and upper body.
theadvocate.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
theadvocate.com
History, renovation of East Feliciana courthouse discussed at Wednesday Club of Jackson meeting
Sharing some of the history of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse and lots of the renovation story, Ann Reiley Jones recently talked about that historic building to the Wednesday Club of Jackson. A native with deep roots in the parish, a Jones ancestor donated the land for the town square...
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
wbrz.com
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say
BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
brproud.com
1 critically injured in North Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has responded to a scene after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26. The sheriff’s office says the shooting involved a vehicle and happened around 5 p.m. near Marionette Drive and Corlett Drive.
