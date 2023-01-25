Read full article on original website
9&10 News
McBain Builds Two-Game Lead in Highland Conference With Win Over Beal City
McBAIN - The McBain Ramblers picked up a crucial 60-43 win over Beal City on Friday night to build a two-game lead at the top of the Highland standings. McBain came into play with a one-game lead over the Aggies in the Highland Conference. So an Aggies victory would have moved the teams into a tie for first.
