ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson Township, MI

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

McBain Builds Two-Game Lead in Highland Conference With Win Over Beal City

McBAIN - The McBain Ramblers picked up a crucial 60-43 win over Beal City on Friday night to build a two-game lead at the top of the Highland standings. McBain came into play with a one-game lead over the Aggies in the Highland Conference. So an Aggies victory would have moved the teams into a tie for first.
MCBAIN, MI
9&10 News

The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles

Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

More Hospice Volunteers Needed in Northern Michigan

A call for more volunteers is going out in Northern Michigan to help those dealing with the end of life. Kathy Lietaert is the volunteer program manager of the North Region. She said we should be apprehensive about volunteering. It can be a good experience. “If you enjoy people, you...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Cosmetology Students Working to Help Kids with Hair Loss

Students at the Mecosta-Osceola Career Center are holding a hair drive at area salons. It benefits organizations that help kids with hair loss get wigs. It takes between 10 to 12 donations to make just one wig. Wigs can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $6,000. Organizers say hair must be at least 7 inches long. Donated hair can be dyed or grey but cannot be bleached.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

‘No Time for Games’ Whitmer Reacts to GOP Response to Address

The day after her fifth State of the State Address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hit the road to pitch her plans to impacted communities. Thursday, she made stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon to highlight her plans to repeal the retirement tax for seniors and expand free post secondary education. These...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

AG Dana Nessel Joins Coalition in Support of Banning Guns in Places of Worship

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general, co-led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb. The coalition is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that ruled against New York’s prohibition on carrying firearms in places of worship and religious observation.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy