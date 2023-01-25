Students at the Mecosta-Osceola Career Center are holding a hair drive at area salons. It benefits organizations that help kids with hair loss get wigs. It takes between 10 to 12 donations to make just one wig. Wigs can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $6,000. Organizers say hair must be at least 7 inches long. Donated hair can be dyed or grey but cannot be bleached.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO