Amazing that current water customers are facing water rate increases even as building permits are being handed out like cards being dealt at casinos. What justifies the increase? They advertise that 100% of household water is treated & returned to the lake to be used again. They falsely report that no outside use water returns yet, we have a storm drain system that returns to the lake. Their favorite film clip is water in the street gutters. That is returning to the lake. I hate to think how much it uus going to cost to change the water in pools which has to be done every few years. At my house it is pumped directly into the sewer system which returns it to the lake. Last time it was an extra $150. With the new system who knows. I agree whole heartedly with conserving but do not agree with the way the whole integrated system is handled.
So it’s ok to go past a park or just about every park and yes they have their sprinklers on. All this new building going on everywhere. So why are they making homeowners suffer the most when parks, casinos, and builders waste more than anyone else? Stop the building, take the grass out of the parks, and take more control over the casinos. Quit picking on the little guys.
Good luck with that. The water wasting that I witness daily happens during the early morning hours in the darkness and no representatives from the water district are on patrol.
