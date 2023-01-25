ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Labor of Love: JLVFD sponsoring drive ahead of February fundraiser

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cupid Shuffle, the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department’s February fundraiser, is scheduled for Feb. 10, and tickets are on sale now. Something different has been added this year, though, to give back in unique ways prior to the event: Members are working with local businesses to collect items for newborn babies born at Mon Health/SJMH.
Property transfers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jerry Joseph Garrett Jr. to Bonnie Jean Garrett, parent and child and child's spouse.
Philippi welcomes Cold Cuts Barbershop

A large crowd of local officials, agency representatives, and well-wishers attended the ribbon cutting for Philippi’s first barber shop in many years — Cold Cuts Barbershop. Caden Price, the new barber, is a graduate of Philip Barbour High School and the Tri-County Cosmetology Sharp as an Errol Barber...
Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Franklin Eugene Rose III, 27, West Union, and Jonah Leigh Leggett, 20, West Union.
West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the year started so well, a 10-2...
WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12

The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 1/27/23

West Virginia guard Seth Wilson details the process of staying ready in order to provide scoring punch when he checks into a game.
