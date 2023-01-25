Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Labor of Love: JLVFD sponsoring drive ahead of February fundraiser
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cupid Shuffle, the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department’s February fundraiser, is scheduled for Feb. 10, and tickets are on sale now. Something different has been added this year, though, to give back in unique ways prior to the event: Members are working with local businesses to collect items for newborn babies born at Mon Health/SJMH.
WVNews
Historical stories, motivation shared during annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Prayers, readings, historical speeches and poems were meant to motivate those who attended the second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Clarksburg on Saturday. Although King’s birthday was recognized nationally a few weeks ago, the Harrison County Chapter of the NAACP and West...
WVNews
Property transfers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jerry Joseph Garrett Jr. to Bonnie Jean Garrett, parent and child and child's spouse.
WVNews
Philippi welcomes Cold Cuts Barbershop
A large crowd of local officials, agency representatives, and well-wishers attended the ribbon cutting for Philippi’s first barber shop in many years — Cold Cuts Barbershop. Caden Price, the new barber, is a graduate of Philip Barbour High School and the Tri-County Cosmetology Sharp as an Errol Barber...
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Franklin Eugene Rose III, 27, West Union, and Jonah Leigh Leggett, 20, West Union.
WVNews
West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the year started so well, a 10-2...
WVNews
Doddridge County picks off another state contender, leads Webster County whole way
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a pretty good simulation of the state tournament for Doddridge County this week: face a Pendleton County team on Friday that had just beaten Class A co-No. 1 Tucker County, then turn around for a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal against Webster County on Saturday.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Jimmy Bell Erik Stevenson Kedrian Johnson Auburn Postgame 1/28/23
West Virginia players Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson note that a "back to the wall" mentality may have helped in their win over Auburn. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
WVU baseball picked sixth in Big 12
The West Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Baseball Poll, the league announced on Thursday. The Mountaineers tallied 28 points in the poll, which was voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, after narrowly missing a postseason bid in 2022.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 1/27/23
West Virginia guard Seth Wilson details the process of staying ready in order to provide scoring punch when he checks into a game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Comments / 0