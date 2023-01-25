Read full article on original website
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IIRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NBC Sports
JP atones for mistake, Steph's emotional mouthpiece throw
SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry’s mouthpiece-throwing fury was gone without a trace, replaced by one of the silliest grins of all time. A victory grin, you might say, since it spread across Curry’s face shortly after the Warriors erased a 10-point deficit over the final six minutes Wednesday night to steal a 122-120 win over the rival Memphis Grizzlies.
NBC Sports
Curry, frustrated with Poole, gets ejected for throwing mouthpiece into crowd
Stephen Curry has been ejected three times in his NBA career, and each time the incident was mouthpiece related. The latest came Wednesday night. With 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter of a tight game with the Grizzlies, Klay Thompson missed a floater, Donte DiVincenzo tipped the rebound out and kept it alive, Thomspon grabbed it and passed it to Poole out top to reset the offense, with Curry calling for the ball a few feet away from him. Instead, Poole jacked up a three like the shot clock was going to expire. The shot missed and Curry, out of frustration, threw his mouthpiece in the stands. That got him an automatic ejection.
NBC Sports
Draymond's basketball genius on display in win over Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO -- Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined to score 31 of the Warriors' 32 fourth-quarter points Wednesday night in their last-second 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The remaining one point belonged to Draymond Green. Make no mistake about it, Green was equally as important as...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr kept Wiseman on bench in Warriors' win vs. Raptors
James Wiseman didn't play in the Warriors' 129-117 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at Chase Center. The 21-year-old last saw the floor on Dec. 28 and since then, Wiseman has been either inactive, didn't dress, or didn't play despite being on the bench. Warriors coach Steve Kerr...
NBC Sports
Panthers’ recent hire of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilks’ litigation
After the Panthers hired Frank Reich to be the team’s next head coach, the lawyer representing former interim coach Steve Wilks strongly implied that the Panthers will be added to the pending litigation against the NFL and multiple teams over racial discrimination in hiring practices. For Wilks, the argument...
NBC Sports
Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Lakers: The Call That Never Came Helps Boston Rally to Sweep LA
When LeBron James barreled his way downhill with the game tied at 105 and the final seconds ticking off the clock, undoubtedly, there was contact. But the officials swallowed their whistle, prompting an irate James to smash the hardwood with both hands, then fall to the TD Garden parquet in ...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph fuels playoff-like win over Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO -- The rivalry is real. What first looked like an ugly game of Hot Potato and the referees loving the sound of their whistle became an absolute battle between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Chase Center, with the Warriors prevailing 122-120. Klay Thompson's 3-pointer...
NBC Sports
Klay playfully apologizes after paper airplane whacks reporter
One of Klay Thompson’s favorite things to do in his postgame press conferences -- no matter if the Warriors win or lose -- is constructing paper airplanes out of stat sheets sitting on the podium. Following the Warriors’ 122-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, Thompson was...
NBC Sports
Dolan says he he has no plan to sell Knicks, retire, but he loves facial recognition
Knicks owner James Dolan has been better in recent years about staying out of the way of the front office and staying out of the media spotlight — both of which are good for the Knicks and their fans’ sanity. However, he stepped back in the spotlight the...
NBC Sports
What will Rockets do at trade deadline? Send out Gordon? Bring in Collins?
There’s a sense in league circles that this is the final season Houston will be okay with having one of the worst — as of today, the worst — record in the NBA. The Rockets hope to grab one of the big names at the top of the draft board this season, but they already have drafted Jalen Green at No. 2 (2021) and Jabari Smith Jr. at No. 3 (2022), plus made a draft night trade for Alperen Şengün (who is playing well). With cap space to spend and extensions coming up, the tanking days will be over.
NBC Sports
Warriors nail Kerr's blueprint in important win over Raptors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Steve Kerr during his pregame press conference Friday night at Chase Center laid out the blueprint for the Warriors to beat the Toronto Raptors. Hero ball couldn't be an option. The game couldn't turn into a glorified contest of 1-on-1. Ball movement was a must. Toronto is...
NBC Sports
Boban? Crowder? Holmgren? Exploring player votes for All-Star starters
Four NBA players — not one as a joke, but four… as a joke — voted for injured Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren to start the NBA All-Star Game. The NBA All-Star Game starters were announced Thursday, chosen from a weighted vote of fans (50%), media (25%) and current players (25%).
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Stevens thinks C's are 'in the mix,' but examining trade options
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is happy with where his team stands through 50 games but acknowledged the potential for growth and suggested the team will ponder options to fortify its depth in advance of next month’s trade deadline. During an appearance on 98.5 the SportsHub’s Celtics...
NBC Sports
What Eddie House finds 'concerning' about Celtics' recent play
Even the best team in the NBA has its flaws. While the Boston Celtics boast the league's best record at 35-15, they've now lost three straight after falling to the New York Knicks in overtime Thursday at TD Garden. And while three games shouldn't warrant overreactions, it's also worth highlighting what's caused the Celtics to hit the skids.
NBC Sports
Candace Parker announces signing with Las Vegas Aces
Candace Parker is heading to the Las Vegas Aces, according to the WNBA star's Instagram. Parker, 36, played the first 13 seasons of her illustrious career with the Los Angeles Sparks, earning four All-Star nods and the MVP award in 2008 and 2013. In 2021, she signed with the Chicago...
NBC Sports
Kuminga taking giant steps toward immense NBA potential
SAN FRANCISCO – Gone are the training wheels required last season to keep Jonathan Kuminga from hurting himself or the Warriors. Gone, too, are the shuttles he rode as a rookie, to and from the G League, in and out of the rotation, the highs and lows of his disposition.
NBC Sports
How Parsons prepared 49ers’ O-line for Eagles’ Reddick
SANTA CLARA — Facing the Dallas Cowboys one week before Haason Reddick and the Philadelphia Eagles might have been important preparation for the 49ers' offensive line. While the two teams' defensive schemes are very different, Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons' abilities are incredibly similar to Reddick’s skill set. Second-year guard Aaron Banks believes facing Parsons' speed off the edge in the divisional round has prepared the group for what is to come on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay lauds JK's momentum-shifting 3-pointers vs. Raptors
Jonathan Kuminga's 3-point barrage to end the third quarter in the Warriors' 129-117 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at Chase Center not only surprised the crowd on hand, but also coach Steve Kerr, and teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Speaking to reporters postgame, Kerr broke down how...
