Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
There was reportedly 'an issue' between Sean Payton and the Broncos during his interview
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton began the week considered by many the favorite to be the next Denver Broncos head coach, but it appears differences between him and team ownership stand in the way of making that happen. Payton, who has scheduled interviews with four NFL teams, is...
49ers at Eagles: NFC championship game series history, TV info, line, trends, referees
For two teams who are used to making the playoffs and playing in the same conference, there isn’t as much history between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles as one might think. They have only faced off five times in 11 seasons, including last year’s regular-season victory for...
Another NFL team has entered the fray to interview one of the Saints' top defensive coaches
The league-wide interest in some of the New Orleans Saints top defensive assistant coaches continued Wednesday. The Miami Dolphins requested permission to interview Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to an NFL Network report. Miami is the second team to request permission to speak...
With Brandon Ingram back, will that be boost Pelicans need? Best Bets for Wednesday (Jan. 25)
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Sean Payton shoots down report of 'potential power struggle' with Broncos ownership
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton denied a Washington Post report that he'd backed off from his interest in coaching the Denver Broncos because of a potential rift with the ownership group. On Thursday morning, the Post reported that while Payton was intrigued by the idea of coaching quarterback...
The Falcons have tabbed a member of the Saints staff as their defensive coordinator
The Atlanta Falcons have poached a New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator. Ryan Nielsen was named the Falcons’ new defensive coordinator Friday. He had interviewed with the NFC South rival Tuesday, according to an NFL Network report. Nielsen had also interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings for the same promotion. The...
