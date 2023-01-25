Magda Linette vs Aryna Sabalenka result highlights as world No.5 reaches her first major final at Australian Open

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic at US Open: Vaccine change boost for world No.1
Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at US Open 2023 after president Joe Biden's administration altered the country's laws in regards to COVID-19 vaccination. The world No.1 was unable to play at last year's tournament at Flushing Meadows and the Australian Open because he wasn't vaccinated against the virus.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 ratings takes a plummet but a new record is made
The Australian Open 2023 ratings are in and organisers are met with mixed emotions about how the tournament went. Following a record-breaking fortnight in 2022, where a total of 12.5 million people tuned into the opening Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, this year's edition failed to live up to the expectation.
Sporting News
Harry Soutter transfer to Leicester City: Socceroo set to shatter Australian record in Premier League move
Socceroos defender Harry Souttar is set become Australia's most expensive football transfer after it was confirmed he would be joining Premier League side Leicester City, pending a medical. The 24-year-old central defender will trade Championship club Stoke City for England's top division with the transfer fee understood to be £15...
Sporting News
India vs. Australia live stream: How to watch the Test cricket series in Australia
Australia are travelling to the subcontinent to face India in a highly-anticipated four-match Test series across February and March. Fresh off recent respective series wins, both nations are in strong form with bat and ball. Can Australia claim their first Test series victory against India since 2015, and their first...
Sporting News
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2023 boxing match
In front of family and friends in New York, Amanda Serrano will look to become the undisputed featherweight champion. The WBC, IBO, IBF, and The Ring champion faces WBA champion Erika Cruz for all the gold on February 4. The fight takes place inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Sporting News
Why New Zealand Rugby is about to be 'hit with a big old shock'
The All Blacks have been “blessed” with some world class first-fives over the years, including the likes of Dan Carter and Beauden Barrett. But the All Blacks’ playmaking stocks are set to be put to the test. After a generation of success, glory and excellence, the All...
Comments / 0