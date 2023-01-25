ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Magda Linette vs Aryna Sabalenka result highlights as world No.5 reaches her first major final at Australian Open

By Kieran Francis
Sporting News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Novak Djokovic at US Open: Vaccine change boost for world No.1

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at US Open 2023 after president Joe Biden's administration altered the country's laws in regards to COVID-19 vaccination. The world No.1 was unable to play at last year's tournament at Flushing Meadows and the Australian Open because he wasn't vaccinated against the virus.
Sporting News

Australian Open 2023 ratings takes a plummet but a new record is made

The Australian Open 2023 ratings are in and organisers are met with mixed emotions about how the tournament went. Following a record-breaking fortnight in 2022, where a total of 12.5 million people tuned into the opening Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, this year's edition failed to live up to the expectation.
Sporting News

India vs. Australia live stream: How to watch the Test cricket series in Australia

Australia are travelling to the subcontinent to face India in a highly-anticipated four-match Test series across February and March. Fresh off recent respective series wins, both nations are in strong form with bat and ball. Can Australia claim their first Test series victory against India since 2015, and their first...
Sporting News

Why New Zealand Rugby is about to be 'hit with a big old shock'

The All Blacks have been “blessed” with some world class first-fives over the years, including the likes of Dan Carter and Beauden Barrett. But the All Blacks’ playmaking stocks are set to be put to the test. After a generation of success, glory and excellence, the All...

Comments / 0

Community Policy