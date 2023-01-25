ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tri-City Herald

Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be

Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott has broken up with his former girlfriend, and he reportedly is dating somebody new. Page Six reported on Wednesday that Prescott and Natalie Buffett quietly broke up in March 2022. On Thursday, the outlet reported that Prescott has casually dating Jadyn Jannasch, who is a swimmer at LSU. View this post on Instagram... The post Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

49ers vs. Eagles: Who experts picked in NFC title clash

Just one game stands between the 49ers and their second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. But San Francisco faces a fearsome foe in the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, who hope to end the 49ers' 12-game win streak in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. So, who do the...
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up

Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job

The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been strongly linked to the Houston Texans head coaching job, but the organization started the process unsure if he would even be interested in the position. In 2016, Ryans sued the Texans, the NFL, and local authorities for $10 million, claiming that the state of the NRG... The post Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him

If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
The Spun

NBC Sports

JP atones for mistake, Steph's emotional mouthpiece throw

SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry’s mouthpiece-throwing fury was gone without a trace, replaced by one of the silliest grins of all time. A victory grin, you might say, since it spread across Curry’s face shortly after the Warriors erased a 10-point deficit over the final six minutes Wednesday night to steal a 122-120 win over the rival Memphis Grizzlies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

