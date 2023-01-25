Read full article on original website
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora council wants to slow down trafficDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Panthers’ recent hire of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilks’ litigation
After the Panthers hired Frank Reich to be the team’s next head coach, the lawyer representing former interim coach Steve Wilks strongly implied that the Panthers will be added to the pending litigation against the NFL and multiple teams over racial discrimination in hiring practices. For Wilks, the argument...
Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
Bengals-Chiefs point spread shifts again, now even after good news on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs opened as favorites in the AFC Championship Game. The the line shifted and the Bengals became favorites. And now neither team is favored. Bengals-Chiefs is listed as even at multiple sports books, a rare Vegas line meaning that there’s currently no difference between betting straight-up and against the spread.
49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him
If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him
During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
Patrick Mahomes says he’s gone to Tom Brady for advice this week
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT? Any time anybody like that wants to give me advice I’ll take it in. It’s cool to see the guys you’ve watched growing up, your whole life, be able to talk to you.”
Shanahan's anecdote on Purdy sums up 49ers' rookie philosophy
Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers don't waste any time with young players on the roster, no matter if they are starting as a first-round pick or, say, the No. 262 overall and final pick of the draft. Every rookie on the roster needs to be ready to contribute at...
Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach
Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
Curry, frustrated with Poole, gets ejected for throwing mouthpiece into crowd
Stephen Curry has been ejected three times in his NBA career, and each time the incident was mouthpiece related. The latest came Wednesday night. With 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter of a tight game with the Grizzlies, Klay Thompson missed a floater, Donte DiVincenzo tipped the rebound out and kept it alive, Thomspon grabbed it and passed it to Poole out top to reset the offense, with Curry calling for the ball a few feet away from him. Instead, Poole jacked up a three like the shot clock was going to expire. The shot missed and Curry, out of frustration, threw his mouthpiece in the stands. That got him an automatic ejection.
Bill Belichick issues brief statement addressing Bill O'Brien's hire
NBC Sports
Travis Kelce added to practice report and is questionable with back injury
The Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. His ankle injury did not keep him from practicing fully all week, and Mahomes officially does not have a designation. That’s the good news for the Chiefs. The troublesome news is the team...
Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction
The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
Pep rally sendoff held at SFO for 49ers fans headed to NFC Championship game in Philadelphia
It was a big, loud red and gold sendoff at SFO for all Niner fans flying out to the big game.
Report: Beyond DeMeco Ryans, the Broncos have many “top candidates”
Now that it appears that the Broncos may lose “top candidate” DeMeco Ryans to the Texans, it’s time to pivot to Plan B. But it’s not a pivot, supposedly. Mike Klis of 9News.com contends that the Broncos have other “top candidates.” Seven in all, per Klis.
Patrick Mahomes on his ankle: Wednesday’s practice was probably better than I expected
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has maintained that he’s going to play in the AFC Championship Game since suffering a high ankle sprain in Kansas City’s victory over Jacksonville last week. But he wasn’t even limited in Wednesday’s practice, which says plenty about his status heading into the rematch against...
Papa lays out 49ers' blueprint to beat Eagles in NFC title game
It will take an all-around team effort for the 49ers to defeat the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but 49ers broadcaster Greg Papa believes it’s possible. “They’re better than [the] Dallas [Cowboys],” Papa said on the latest “Aka Papa” segment. “This is the best...
Why Kelce wasn’t so happy with Graham’s trash talk
Brandon Graham was mic’d up during the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Giants last Saturday and we’re all lucky. Because it gave us this gem of a video. Graham, 34, didn’t wait for the game to start to begin his playful trash talk aimed at Giants players Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence. He did it at the coin toss.
Four intriguing 49ers-Eagles matchups to watch in NFC title game
With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles is set to be a matchup for the ages. Both teams come into the conference title game at Lincoln Financial Field with stacked rosters, few losses and some of the NFL’s best football minds coaching on the sidelines -- no surprise coming from the NFC’s two best teams.
