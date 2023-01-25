Read full article on original website
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Academy 'Conducting A Review' After Best Actress Nominee Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Campaign Sparks Scrutiny
The Academy announced they are officially "conducting a review" after questions were raised about Andrea Riseborough's nomination for Best Lead Actress and whether or not the team behind the movie violated the rules with their grassroots lobbying.RadarOnline.com has learned about the controversy stemming from the shock nod for her performance in To Leslie, a movie about hardship and redemption inspired by true events.Some people were taken aback as the nomination for Riseborough "seemingly pushed out Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler, two actresses of color that were backed by well-funded campaigns by Sony and MGM/Amazon," according to Puck.RadarOnline.com can report that...
Vicky Kaushal Revealed as Titular DJ in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal (“Uri: The Surgical Strike”) has been revealed as the titular DJ in influential Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s “Almost Love” (“Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat”). The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Marrakech Film Festival and Asian premiere at the Hainan Island International Film Festival. It is an India-U.K. co-production set across both countries and follows two love stories in parallel universes that face challenges of social status, caste, religion and inequality. It also marks the “Gangs of Wasseypur” filmmaker’s return to the romantic musical genre with composer Amit Trivedi, with whom he memorably teamed on “Dev.D”...
The Week on Stage: From Sound of the Underground to Alex Edelman’s Just For Us
This week, Travis Alabanza’s “punk as hell” new play opens at the Royal Court, stand-up Alex Edelman tells a gripping story at the Menier Chocolate Factory, a new musical at the Park Theatre tells an untold story, and Carlos Acosta’s dance company showcase their skills. Sound of the Underground – Royal Court â â â â â What happens when an underground artform becomes mainstream? In Travis Alabanza’s Sound of the Underground (yes, the Girls Aloud song makes multiple appearances), the widely recognised idea of drag, popularised by RuPaul’s Drag Race, is dismantled. Is this a play, or cabaret, or a musical, or performance art?...
X-Terminators (2022) Review
I’ve been a fan of Leah Williams ever since her X-Tremists run a few years ago. That was a five issue mini-series during the X-Books’ “Age Of X-Man” storyline where Nate Grey had reshaped reality in his image. It saw a group of mutants working as a police force to arrest other mutants, and it gave us the love story I never knew I needed: one between Betsy Braddock and The Blob.
