‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance

NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone

Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors

It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to win games without Kevin Durant, who got bit by the injury bug earlier in the month. The team owns a poor 2-5 win-loss record since he’s sat out and thus has fallen to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-18. Brooklyn’s most recent loss came against the […] The post Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration

Steph Curry was ejected late in his Golden State Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night over a mouthpiece toss. Curry’s Warriors were leading 116-114 when teammate Jordan Poole jacked up a 30-foot 3-point attempt. Curry wanted the ball and was upset over Poole’s shot. After the shot attempt, Curry was frustrated... The post Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clayton News Daily

Anthony Davis returns, helps Lakers defeat Spurs

LeBron James amassed 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Anthony Davis added 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a right foot injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 113-104 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in his...
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Lakers guard Patrick Beverley shows ref camera with blown LeBron James call, gets tech

Patrick Beverley, just like the rest of the NBA world, couldn’t believe that Jayson Tatum’s clear foul on LeBron James in the final seconds of the Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game was not called. In fact, he even brought a professional camera to show the obvious hit. With the game tied at 105-105 and with […] The post VIDEO: Lakers guard Patrick Beverley shows ref camera with blown LeBron James call, gets tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
