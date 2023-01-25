Read full article on original website
Sporting News
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live results, match grades, highlights
With the chance to earn a world title opportunity and main event WrestleMania, everyone in WWE will look to step up their game on January 28. The Royal Rumble match, around since 1988, once again starts off what should be a busy start to the year for the company. This...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
PWMania
Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face
Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
bodyslam.net
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
We now know the match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has now revealed the match order for this evening’s Royal Rumble. You can check out the match order below. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup...
ewrestlingnews.com
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown
The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Speculation On Sami Zayn Potentially Winning The Royal Rumble
In recent months, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Despite aligning with the heel group, however, the storyline has established the "Honorary Uce" as one of the most popular acts on the WWE roster. As such, there has been much speculation about Zayn potentially winning the upcoming Royal Rumble match, breaking away from the faction, and facing Reigns for the title at WWE WrestleMania 39.
nodq.com
Internal story as to why Stephanie McMahon really left WWE
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE following the return of her father Vince. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Stephanie’s departure…. “The story internally as to why Stephanie McMahon really left is that, and this comes from those unhappy that she left, is...
PWMania
Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, More
Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling following this week’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary special. During the discussion, Long commented on being at RAW is XXX:. “It’s always great to go back to the WWE, you...
CBS Sports
2023 WWE Royal Rumble card, matches, predictions, start time, match card, rumors, location, date
One of the tent-pole events of the WWE calendar is here. Typically considered among the "majors" is the Royal Rumble. The annual event draws many fans in as there is always potential for shocking results and entrants into the match. It all goes down on Saturday night inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Yardbarker
Drew McIntyre has drawn his WWE Royal Rumble number and it's bad news for him
As seen in the video below, WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn his number for tonight's Men's WWE Royal Rumble match and it appears to be bad news for him. McIntyre did not read what his entry number is but it's clear by the look on his face that he's not coming out late in the match. As McIntyre walked off, he ran into an old friend who laughed off the BAD NEWS.
Yardbarker
Solo Sikoa super kicked Sami Zayn during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Despite the specific instructions from Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn showed up tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Sami showed up early in the show because he wanted to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on Raw. Later in the show, Jey and Jimmy were barred from the building and that led to Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion signs with IMPACT Wrestling; NXT Superstar injured
As first reported by PW Torch, and then confirmed by F4WOnline, former WWE and NXT Superstar Konnor has signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. The 42-year-old wrestled in WWE from 2010 to 2019 as a member of the Ascension tag team. Konnor and his former tag team partner, Viktor, still hold the record for the longest reign as the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, holding the belts for 364 days.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez’s Whole Family Will Be In Town For WWE Royal Rumble
Raquel Rodriguez dominated the women’s division during her time in Triple H’s version of NXT. She got called to the main roster in 2022 and made an impact upon arrival. Now, she’s looking to win the biggest match of her career to date: the Royal Rumble. The...
wrestleview.com
Report: AEW And Austin Matelson Are Being Sued For Over Rights To Luchasaurus Mask Design
As first reported by Wrestlenomics and then Fightful, a lawsuit was filed last month over the mask design used by Austin Matelson who wrestles as AEW star Luchasaurus. The report notes Composite Effects, LLC (CFX) made a legal complaint, dated December 20, 2022 against All Elite Wrestling and Austin Matelson (Luchasaurus), claiming that AEW and Matelson are using a copyrighted mask design for AEW merchandising purposes without the designer’s permission. It is also said that the Louisiana-based designer states that it “owns licensing and design rights on all of our characters.”
411mania.com
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Debut at Dark Taping (SPOILERS)
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. He faced Konosuke Takeshita in a match. There’s no word on if he’s signed with AEW. Nduka’s deal with MLW expired earlier this month. He was previously a MLW...
Roman Reigns defends WWE titles at Royal Rumble; Sami Zayn turns on champ and delivers big crowd reaction
Roman Reigns defended the WWE championships on Saturday night at the Royal Rumble the moment of the event came when Sami Zayn betrayed the champion
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Attacks Bobby Lashley On Smackdown, Enters Royal Rumble Match
Brock Lesnar made quite the statement on WWE Smackdown, laying out Bobby Lashley and announcing his entrance into the men’s Royal Rumble match. Friday night’s show saw Bobby Lashley come out to interrupt a segment with Austin Theory, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and The Miz, running through everyone before Lesnar came through the crowd and F5’d Lashley. Lesnar then told Lashley he’d see him tomorrow at the Rumble.
