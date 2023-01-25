ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Hosts ‘Fire Fest’

SARASOTA COUNTY (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted ‘Fire Fest’ on Saturday to educate and inform the community about the benefits of prescribed fire to the ecosystem. Staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments demonstrated how the county manages wildfire and explained how scheduled prescribed burns provide benefits to native habitats and wildlife.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Has a Poop Problem

Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fire Fest set for Saturday at Carlton Reserve

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Fire Fest returns Saturday, Jan. 28 to educate the community about the importance of prescribed burns to the ecosystem. Throughout the event at Carlton Reserve, staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments will demonstrate why the county schedules prescribed burns, the benefits of fire to native habitats and wildlife and how the county manages wildfire.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Fire destroys Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse

A fire destroyed the Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse early Saturday morning in Lakewood Ranch. Twenty units responded to the fire, including seven engines, a ladder truck and two tankers. Sarasota County Fire Department Battalion 2 Chief Michael Huff said the fire was reported at 12:57 a.m. and firefighters from Station 7 (4754 17th St., Sarasota) were the first to respond.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
ABC Action News

They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warmer Air Returns!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After two cold days and a chilly start Saturday, warmer air is coming back to the Suncoast! Temps head back to average, low 70s, for Saturday, then back up near 80° Sunday and most of the coming week. We’re tracking a cold front that could bring a few showers Friday and slightly cooler temps again. Winds are strong for the weekend, but get lighter during the workweek.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

No fire found at Main Street church

Police and fire department units blocked off a segment of Main Street on Friday morning following a report of a fire in an air conditioning unit at First Baptist Church, in the 1600 block. A spokesperson for Sarasota County Fire-Rescue said first responders were alerted around 9:38 a.m., though an...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Crash snarls traffic along I-75 North in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along northbound Interstate 75 snarled traffic Thursday morning in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. along northbound I-75 south of Clark Road. All lanes are back open. However, at one point only one lane was able to get by, traffic cameras showed.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota driver killed in 17th Street crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer that killed a 66-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday morning, the FHP reported. In a report released to the media, the FHP reported the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
BRADENTON, FL
SuncoastPost

Tzeva opens in Sarasota on February 8

Tzeva (1255 North Palm Avenue) is pleased to announce that it will open its doors on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The 74-seat restaurant features modern Mediterranean cuisine with Israeli influences that shine in beautifully plated dishes full of bright colors, unique flavors, and global spices that combine cultural traditions and modern touches. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
SARASOTA, FL
941area.com

Discover Awe-Inspiring Vintage Goodness At These Sarasota Shops

Are you a true admirer of vintage fashion? If yes, Sarasota is the place to be!. No matter if you're looking for timeless, unique pieces or charming old-school-vibe clothing, you won't be disappointed in Sarasota. The city features several stores with racks displaying beautiful, nostalgic-feel items from the past. Let...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

I-75 north reopens after crash near Big Bend Rd.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County backed up traffic during the busy morning commute. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on I-75 NB near Big Bend Road. DOT camera footage shows all lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

