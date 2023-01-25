SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After two cold days and a chilly start Saturday, warmer air is coming back to the Suncoast! Temps head back to average, low 70s, for Saturday, then back up near 80° Sunday and most of the coming week. We’re tracking a cold front that could bring a few showers Friday and slightly cooler temps again. Winds are strong for the weekend, but get lighter during the workweek.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO