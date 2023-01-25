Read full article on original website
Retired cop gets GOP nod to run for county legislature
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Retired police officer Robert Faust, a Republican, is running for Dutchess County’s 15th Legislative District. Faust, a first-time candidate for public office, told Mid-Hudson News that he plans to bring his law enforcement knowledge to the legislature to protect the Wappinger community that he and his family have called home for more than two decades.
Mayor and deputy mayor hoping to switch posts
GOSHEN – Goshen Village Mayor Scott Wohl and Deputy Mayor and Trustee Molly O’Donnell are both running for office in the March election, but they are hoping to switch positions. O’Donnell is now running for mayor and Wohl for her trustee spot. Wohl’s job responsibilities require travel and...
Port Jervis mayor not seeking reelection
PORT JERVIS – After serving on the Port Jervis City Council for 12 years, two as councilman-at-large and going on 10 years as mayor, Kelly Decker announced Wednesday evening that he will not seek reelection in November. The Democratic mayor made the announcement at the end of his annual...
NAACP leader condemns Newburgh school board’s treatment of incident involving teachers
The three women and one man posted remarks viewed as inappropriate after a teacher took a photo of a braid found on the floor belonging to an African American girl and suggesting it was a snake. The teachers were suspended with pay by the school board and recently allowed to...
Committee continues discussions about Valley View land use
GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home sits on over 100 acres of land in the Town of Goshen and the legislature’s Valley View Advisory Committee is continuing its discussions about possible alternative uses for that property. On Wednesday, the group, led by Legislator Michael Amo,...
Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa
The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
Rockland Cider Works Buys Time In Legal Case That Threatens To Shutter The Operation
Neighbors Fighting The Cidery Do Not Want To Post A Bond. The tortured legal dispute over the continued operations of Rockland Cider Works at the Van Houten farm in Orangeburg continued this week in Rockland County Supreme Court, leaving just about every party up in the air. At the Jan....
Eric Adams pleads with Gov. Kathy Hochul to help fix NYC: ‘Hope it’s not lost on you’
Help me, Kathy Hochul, you’re my only hope. That’s the “Star Wars”-like message Mayor Eric Adams appeared to convey to New York’s governor as she sat in the audience for his second “State of the City” speech — which laid out an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life for the Big Apple’s “working people.” Albeit one that will need money and approvals from an increasingly left-leaning Albany legislature and budget process to get done. Adams gave Hochul 14 shout-outs during his Thursday address, which took place a week before she’s scheduled to unveil her 2023-24 state budget. By contrast, former Mayor...
The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police
Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine
A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
The Brooklyn Democratic Party’s War With Itself
On election day this past November, as Democrats nationwide fended off predicted challenges from Republicans, blue New York instead saw a red wave. Nowhere was this more pronounced than in Brooklyn, home to the Kings County Democratic Party, one of the largest local political organizations in the country. In one neighborhood, Bensonhurst, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul lost to Republican Lee Zeldin by 32 points — a 54-point swing from 2018. How did this happen?Many journalists have explained Brooklyn’s red wave by looking at the effects of redistricting and state-wide fears over crime and education, for example, but only George Joseph and Yoav Gonen dug into how the actual practice of democracy at the grassroots level shaped outcomes. Over the course of a year-long, multi-part investigation, George and Yoav exposed how the leadership of “County” used forged signatures and “ghost” candidates, among other anti-democratic maneuvers, to retain power in the face of insurgent bids.
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
NY advocates want to do away with mandatory minimums
As the legislative session gets underway, the criminal justice reform conversation is heating up. In years prior, the political conversation has largely been centered around bail reform, parole reform, and there’s been enthusiasm for legislation to seal a person’s criminal record after a set amount of time with the Clean Slate Act.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
DA: Newburgh EMT fatality was ‘tragic accident not a crime’
GOSHEN – An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office into the December 16, 2022 fatal accident in the City of Newburgh in which a paramedic was struck and killed by a vehicle was “a tragic accident not a crime,” District Attorney David Hoovler said Wednesday.
NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
Headlines: No charges in paramedic death, armed standoff in Poughkeepsie, New City church thefts
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Former employee sues Poughkeepsie hotel where Long Island father was fatally shot
The lawsuit was filed by Oleg Hostyeva, a former employee, against Marriott International and the suspect, Roy Johnson.
Armed stand-off leads to arrest in Ulster County
An armed stand-off in Kingston lead to an arrest on Wednesday, after an unnamed male was evicted from his apartment. The 59-year-old faces several charges.
Armed guards to be stationed outside all school buildings in LI district
In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the South Huntington school board voted to add the armed guards at the exterior of all school buildings, the district said in a news release.
