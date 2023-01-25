Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High girls basketball falls 46-43 to Seaman at buzzer in Glacier’s Edge Tournament championship game
The Emporia High girls basketball team fell in the Glacier’s Edge Tournament Championship game to Topeka-Seaman, 46-43. Emporia High had trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter and managed to tie the game at 43. Seaman got a 3-pointer by Taylin Stallbaumer at the buzzer to win it. The...
KVOE
Lyon County League Tournament Finals Saturday set
The finals are set for the 102nd Lyon County League basketball tournament. In the girls’ Championship game, Lebo will play Olpe. Lebo advanced with a 37-14 win over Burlingame. Olpe advanced with a 41-34 win over Madison. In the boys’ Championship game, Olpe will play Lebo. Olpe advanced...
KVOE
Emporia High boys swim and diving team takes sixth at home meet
The Emporia High boys swim and diving team finished sixth in its final home meet of the season Saturday. On the diving side, senior Braxton Higgins won the 11-dive meet with a score of 531.80. Alex Allemang finished fourth in diving. On the swim side, the Spartans got three consideration...
KVOE
Lyon County League Tournament consolation semifinals
At the 102nd Lyon County League basketball tournament Thursday, the consolation semi-finals were played. On the girls’ side, Southern Coffey County outscored Waverly 53-39 and Marais des Cygnes Valley was a 50-42 winner over Hartford. On the boys’ side, Hartford outscored Marais des Cygnes Valley 50-38 and Waverly was...
KVOE
Gas prices back above $3 a gallon across listening area
Local gas prices are back on the rise and have now exceeded $3 per gallon across the area. In Emporia, prices are now well over $3 a gallon ranging from $3.09 to $3.29. This reflects a roughly 40-cent increase over the past month alone. Chase County boasts the highest price...
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
KVOE
Emporia Spanish Speakers is mobilizing to bring its Spanish learning program to more communities in Kansas
Emporia Spanish Speakers will be offering again Spanish classes to the community starting in February as they also start planning how to expand their services across Kansas to show the importance of creating a bilingual community. For the last five years, Emporia Spanish Speakers has strived to motivate English speakers...
KVOE
Audio – Friday – 01-27-23
Newsmaker: Steve Blocker discusses Camp Alexander’s annual board meeting and looks ahead to 2023 activities. Newsmaker 2: Emporia Symphony Orchestra Conductor Ramiro Miranda on upcoming concerts.
KVOE
LCAT 2022 ridership on par with 2021 numbers
LCAT ridership numbers fared well last year, given the ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Director Shane Brunner says there were about 30,000 rides last year, on par with 2021. LCAT now has two routes for Lyon County riders in addition to its routes in the Emporia city limits. Transportation Director Janice Arb says the recent response from greater Lyon County has been surprising.
KVOE
Flint Hills Technical College honors Simmons with inaugural Prairie Fire Award
Flint Hills Technical College has now begun what it hopes to be a proud tradition of honoring and recognizing its various community partners. Friday, FHTC awarded the first annual Prairie Fire Award to Simmons Pet Food as part of a special reception at the Gufler Mansion. FHTC Vice President for Advancement Mike Crouch says the award is meant to honor more than just financial contributions to the college.
WIBW
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning homicide at the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. in reference to a medical. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
KVOE
Camp Alexander returning to full operations for 2023 summer season
Summer will be here before you know it. This year, Camp Alexander returns full swing to invite the children of Lyon County to a fun-filled week. The camp focuses on the power of exploration, nature, and creativity as kids are allowed to hike through trails and create arts and crafts.
WIBW
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
KVOE
Water service restored following water main break in west Emporia
Water service has been restored following an early morning water main break in a portion of west Emporia. The break was reported just before 8 am Thursday morning on Stanton Street. Repairs were completed just before 2 pm, however, the exact size of the line and the cause of the break have not been divulged.
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
WIBW
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is clearing as I-70 has been reopened following a lane closure as crews cleared a crash in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicates that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officials have closed the left lane of westbound I-70 for a collision in Topeka.
WIBW
Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state. In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his...
