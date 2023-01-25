Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys basketball team wins again, sets up 21-5A showdown with A&M Consolidated
MAGNOLIA (7-21, 1-8) — Tyler Podhaisky 20, Joseph Solomon 9, Dustin Linvall 6, Allen Katherman 2, Cade Franklin 2. RUDDER (26-4, 8-1) — Kevin Holmes 22, Landon Heslip 17, Daniel Price 14, Jaquise Martin 3, Kentun King 2, Trey Bradford 2. Magnolia 6 11 13 9 — 39...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team wins Rudder's optional meet
The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team won the first optional meet of the season Thursday at Rudder. The Lady Tigers finished with 106.4 points followed by Rudder (105.05) and College Station (100). Rudder’s Savannah Hall finished second on the vault, third on the floor exercise, fourth on the uneven parallel...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys basketball team falls in overtime to Pflugerville Weiss
The Bryan boys basketball team lost to Pflugerville Weiss 63-60 in overtime on Friday night in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym. TJ Johnson led Bryan (17-11, 3-4) with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Chris Maxey had 12 points and eight rebounds. William Jefferson had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and DJ Nelson had nine points, six assists and three steals.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated to hire Prosper's Brandon Schmidt as head football coach
When Prosper’s Brandon Schmidt saw A&M Consolidated was looking for a football coach, he thought, “That’s a really good job.”. Thursday morning, that job became Schmidt’s. College Station school district superintendent Mike Martindale and athletics director Kevin Starnes announced they want Schmidt to be Consol’s next...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 19 Aggie women's swimming and diving team beats Mustangs
DALLAS — The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team easily put away SMU 176-113 on Friday at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. A&M’s winners included Chloe Stepanek (500 freestyle, 4:52.39; 100 backstroke, 56.32), Duru Tanriverdi (1,000 freestyle, 10:12.52), Caroline Theil (100 breaststroke, 1:03.86), Charlotte Longbottom (200 breaststroke, 2:17.47), Bobbi Kennett (50 freestyle, 23.39), Jordan Buechler (200 freestyle, 1:51.61), Aviv Barzelay (200 backstroke, 1:59.65), Giulia Goerigk (400 individual medley, 4:16.69), Joslyn Oakley (1-meter springboard, 290.10) and Alyssa Clairmont (3-meter springboard, 310.23).
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team cruises past South Dakota State 18-2 in spring opener
The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team rolled past South Dakota State 18-2 on Friday to open its spring schedule at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Maggie Nealon, Devan Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Devon Thomas won in flat, and Brombach, Haley Redifer, Alexa Leong and Devon Thomas won in fences to give the Aggies (5-3, 1-2 SEC) an 8-2 lead.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former A&M Consolidated assistant Tim Buchanan is retiring
Former A&M Consolidated assistant football coach Tim Buchanan, who won eight state titles at Aledo, is retiring at the end of the school year. Buchanan’s last game was a 52-14 victory over College Station for the Class 5A Division I title on Dec. 17 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. It was Aledo’s UIL-record 11th state title.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 10 Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team defeats SMU 172-108
DALLAS — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team beat SMU 172-108 on Friday at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. A&M’s winners included Baylor Nelson (200 freestyle, 1:38.28; 50 freestyle, 20.58; 200 individual medley, 1:47.86), Ethan Gogulski (100 backstroke, 49.27), Batuhan Filiz (500 freestyle, 4:27.54), Anze Fers Erzen (200 butterfly, 1:48.73), Kaloyan Bratanov (100 freestyle, 45.26), Thomas Shomper (200 backstroke, 1:48.32), Takuto Endo (3-meter springboard, 360.45) and Allen Bottego (1-meter springboard, 335.63).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team faces Vanderbilt while missing out on SEC/Big 12 Challenge
While the Texas A&M men’s basketball team squares off in its next Southeastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena, the majority of the conference will be taking a pause from SEC play. The annual SEC/Big12 Challenge is Saturday, pairing schools from the two conferences...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M’s G'Auna Edwards, Lamara Distin win events at Razorback Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M’s G’Auna Edwards won the pentathlon with 4,138 points, and Lamara Distin won the women’s high jump at 6 feet, 2.75 inches on Friday at the Razorback Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center. A&M’s Cooper Cawthra, James Smith II, Caden Norris...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 4 Texas A&M women's tennis team to host ITA Kickoff Weekend beginning Saturday
The fourth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host No. 20 Florida, Florida Atlantic and Arizona in the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday and Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M will face FAU at 2 p.m. Saturday, while Florida and Arizona will play. The winners will meet at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Media Availability: Austin Bost
Texas A&M baseball infielder Austin Bost visits with the media at Blue Bell Park during the Aggies' first press conference of the spring. (January 27, 2023)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Media Availability: Jim Schlossnagle
Texas A&M baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle visits with the media at Blue Bell Park during the Aggies' first press conference of the spring. (January 27, 2023)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn College and Sam Houston State partner for student success
The Blinn College District and Sam Houston State University have created an easier, more affordable way for students to attain their bachelor’s degrees. Representatives from the institutions announced last Friday the transfer partnership that will allow Blinn students who earn their associate degree to transfer to Sam Houston State to procure their bachelor’s degree in one of many fields.
Bryan College Station Eagle
16-year-old College Station girl found
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found. Authorities said they believed Giebas was in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was possibly in the company of person(s) unrelated to her who could be putting her in an unsafe position.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated hosts 'Mamma Mia!' tonight
Once the music of ABBA gets in your head, it is hard to get it out. Fortunately, many of us don’t want to. If you are a fan in need of an ABBA fix, A&M Consolidated High School’s fine arts department has the perfect solution: It will open a four-show run of “Mamma Mia!,” the beloved musical based on the music of the Swedish supergroup tonight, with performances set for 7 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Police searching for missing 16-year-old College Station girl
The College Station Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female, who authorities said has gone missing and was last seen on Thursday at around 2:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway. Giebas is 5-foot-7 and has brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities said they...
Bryan College Station Eagle
CarMax to open College Station dealership Feb. 15
CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is scheduled to open its College Station dealership off Texas 6 on Feb. 15, according to a CarMax spokesperson. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson told The Eagle last August the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,700
Brand new 4 bedroom, separate office, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe! This gorgeous home has NEVER been lived in. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including front load washer & dryer with pedestals. Fully fenced with underground irrigation (Hunter) in front and back. Two-car enclosed garage with 2 electric garage door openers. Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Available now, $3000 per month. 6160 Darlington Ave is a house located in Brazos County and the 77845 ZIP Code. This area is served by the College Station Independent attendance zone.
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 from Cameron killed in fiery Milam County crash
A former Cameron Yoe football standout was one of three men killed during a single-vehicle accident in Milam County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety. The accident occurred onto private property off Texas 36/U.S. 190 and just south of CR 337. The driver, 19-year-old Phabian Bynaum,...
Comments / 0