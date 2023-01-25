REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - The Reeds Spring School District broke ground for a new career center on Friday. The current building is bursting at the seams with students eager to learn. Several programs have waitlists. The new facility features 70,000 square feet of space. Administrators say having additional classrooms is one of the many features they are excited about, but they are also excited to have a safer building.

