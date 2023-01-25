Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Wizards win fifth straight, extend Pelicans' skid
Daniel Gafford scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the visiting Washington Wizards defeated the sliding New Orleans Pelicans 113-103 on Saturday for their fifth win in a row. Bradley Beal added 16 points (including nine in the fourth quarter), Deni Avdija scored 15, Corey Kispert and Kendrick Nunn...
Zegras scores in OT, Ducks beat Coyotes for 3rd win a row
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beating the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the slot for a wrist shot for his 18th goal. Max Jones also scored, and John Gibson made 32 saves. The Ducks have won four of their past five games. Nick Ritchie scored and Connor Ingram made 43 saves for the Coyotes. They are tied with the Ducks for the second-worst record in the Western Conference.
Oilers head into All-Star break with win over Blackhawks
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tyson Barrie scored twice, Connor McDavid had his NHL-best 41st goal and the Edmonton Oilers headed into their All-Star break with a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4). They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and Taylor Raddysh scored for the Blackhawks (15-29-4). They have lost three of their last four. Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner came down with a sudden illness, forcing them to activate emergency backup goalie Matt Berlin, a player from the University of Alberta Golden Bears. With the big lead, the Oilers put him in net with 2:26 to play, and he stopped the only shot he faced.
Avalanche remain hot, knock off Blues
Alex Newhook, J.T. Compher, Evan Rodrigues and Matt Nieto had goals, Logan O'Connor added two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Denver on Saturday. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves for Colorado, which has won seven of eight.
Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets
SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game.
Lightning dump Kings for franchise record 12th home win in row
Brayden Point netted his team-leading 29th goal, rookie Nick Perbix had a career-high three assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive home win, topping the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night. By sweeping their three-game homestand and moving to 20-4-1 at home,...
Panthers score dramatic goals in regulation, OT to beat Bruins
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on Sam Reinhart's goal 17 seconds into overtime, as the host Florida Panthers stunned the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. After David Pastrnak whipped...
Logan Couture (five points) lifts Sharks over Penguins
Logan Couture, who finished with five points, scored the go-ahead goal on a shot that squeaked under Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith's pad at 15:35 of the third Saturday as the visiting San Jose Sharks won 6-4. Couture had two goals, including an empty-netter, and three assists. Alexander Barabanov added...
Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild stop Sabres in shootout
Frederick Gaudreau scored the clinching goal in a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in Saint Paul, Minn. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon scored in regulation and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves for the Wild, who have won two straight immediately after a three-game losing streak.
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The multi-point performance was the third in as many games for Giroux. He has four goals and as many assists during his four-game point streak.
Carter Hart, Flyers blank Jets
Carter Hart made 40 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Saturday. It was Hart's first shutout of the season and the fourth of his NHL career. It was also the fourth time this season Hart has faced 40 or more shots, and the Flyers have won each of those games.
