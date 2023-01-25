Read full article on original website
Eisenhower Drops Tight Region 3 Battle With Cambridge Springs
RUSSELL, Pa. – Cambridge Springs built a 36-27 halftime lead and held off Eisenhower, 61-58 for a key Region 3 win. Josh Reisnauer scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to help Cambridge Springs close the game out. Parker Schmidt added 12 points and Ethan Counasse...
yourdailylocal.com
Big Second Half Sends Youngsville Past Maplewood
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville outscored Maplewood 31-13 in the second half to earn 50-33 win. Blake Myers scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for Youngsville, while Nathan Lucks led the Eagles with 16 points and Koby Hendrickson added 12. Cole Doolittle had 10 points for...
yourdailylocal.com
Dragons Rout Meadville for Third Straight Win
WARREN, Pa. – Warren jumped out to a big, early lead and never let up on its way to a 68-33 win over visiting Meadville on Saturday. The Dragons outscored the Bulldogs 21-8 in the first quarter and led 39-14 at the half. Warren generated nearly a third of its offense from the free throw line, going 21-25 from the charity stripe.
yourdailylocal.com
Dragons Fall at the Buzzer to Oil City
WARREN, Pa. – Warren led for nearly all of Friday’s Region 6 battle with Oil City, but the Oilers’ Cam VanWormer ultimately had the final say. VanWormer’s 30-footer from the left wing as time expired sent Oil City to a stunning 60-58 comeback win over Warren.
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Oil City at Warren Boys’ Basketball
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Oil City takes on Warren in a District 10 Region 6 boys’ hoops showdown. Andy Close is on the call. The game can be watched below or on any of our social media channels.
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragons Cruise Past Corry
WARREN, Pa. – Warren went on a 15-2 run in the second quarter on its way to a 41-11 win over Corry. The Dragons didn’t give up more than two points in each of the first three quarters. Alana Stuart scored 12 points, Sammie Ruhlman 10, and Gracie...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Takes Fourth at State Competitive Spirit Championships
HERSHEY, Pa. – Warren’s Competitive Spirit squad turned in another stellar performance at the PIAA Competitive Spirit championships on Saturday. A year after finishing fifth, the Dragons moved up a spot to take fourth and missed a third-place finish by less than a point. Warren, competing in the...
wesb.com
Closings, Delays, Cancellations for Wednesday 1/25/2023
Please note that all these closing reports are subject to change as conditions develop. BRADFORD: Lady Owls v. Elk County Catholic postponed to tomorrow. CUBA-RUSHFORD: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. FRIENDSHIP: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. HINSDALE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. KANE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled, Girls’ basketball...
New Quaker Steak & Lube location opens with a bowling alley
One popular local restaurant has opened its new location featuring a new lineup and atmosphere. Friday, Quaker Steak & Lube had a ribbon-cutting ceremony where Hooch & Blotto’s once stood. The original Quaker Steak & Lube location on upper Peach Street closed in September. The business, which is attached to Splash Lagoon, is owned by […]
yourdailylocal.com
Nordland Earns Dean’s List at Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Krysta Nordland, of Russell, has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. The Dean’s List honor at Lock Haven recognizes the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the fall 2022 semester.
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
wellsvillesun.com
“Out of Control” Blaze at Eldred Pa American Legion, GALLERY of the scene
A fire broke out today at the landmark American Legion hall in Eldred, Pennsylvania. The iconic ‘red, white, and blue’ roof ablaze, reports are the fire is likely to totally destroy the building.
erienewsnow.com
Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County
A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
One hospitalized following car accident Friday evening
UPDATE: This story has been updated to clarify this was a two-car accident and that no injuries were reported for the driver of the second vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital following a two-car accident in Erie on Friday. Calls went out around 4:45 p.m. for an accident in the 1900 block of […]
wnynewsnow.com
Locally Loved Musician Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
Jamestown woman facing charges after crash involving bus in North Harmony
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 394 in North Harmony.
erienewsnow.com
Driver Killed in Crash in Fairview Township
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Fairview Township on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported on W. Lake Rd. just east of Hartley Rd. around 1:21 p.m. The driver of a Kia car - William Newman Jr., 52, of West Springfield - was heading...
chautauquatoday.com
Two Injured in Weekend Crash in Lakewood Area
Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed Sunday evening in the south county. The Lakewood Fire Department reports that it responded to provide mutual aid to Ashville for a reported crash with entrapment in the area of Route 394 and Grandview Drive shortly before 8:15 PM. Crews used hurst tools, cribbing and other tools to extricate the two victims, who suffered only minor injuries. Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police also assisted at the scene. One lane of Route 394 was shut down for an extended period of time because of the crash.
explore venango
Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
