Thursday Night Faceoff Week 6: Sandelin Nets 1st goal, Superior boys upset Hibbing, Hermantown earns shutout while Rock Ridge silences Denfeld
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In week 6 of Thursday Night Faceoff there were four High School Hockey matchups including one that aired on the My9 Sports Network. (2) Hermantown 7 Proctor (0) Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
UMD Mens’ Basketball picks up home overtime win over Wayne State
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Bulldogs hosted their new NSIC opponent, the Wayne State Wildcats. After ending regulation 75-75, the Bulldogs finished with a 92-89 overtime win at Romano. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Park Point 5-Miler registration opens
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Registration for Grandma’s Marathon’s Park Point 5-Miler & 2-Mile Walk is now open. The race starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 and features an out-and-back race course along Minnesota Avenue in Duluth. The entry fee for the race is $30 before...
The Women of Romano remain perfect in league play after Wayne State College win
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.10 ranked UMD Women’s Basketball team gave a warm welcome to Wayne State College on Friday when the Bulldogs sent the Wildcats back on the road after a 74-54 UMD win. The Bulldogs led the entire way and stay unbeaten in the...
Upset Alert: Bulldogs knock off No.1 Huskies in 5-3 win
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A packed AMSOIL Arena saw quite the show on Friday night as UMD hosted No.1 St. Cloud State. Upsets and milestone were the themes of the night as Bulldogs freshman, Ben Steeves, had his second hat trick of the season with three power play goals on the night.
Island Lake ice fishing contest postponed due to below zero temps
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An ice fishing contest put on by The United Northern Sportsmen (UNS) has been postponed due to the cold weather. The event was originally supposed to be held Sunday, January 30. However, falling temperatures and sub-zero wind chills pushed organizers to reschedule the contest...
City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet
Duluth, MN- Applications are open for the 2023 Chester Creek Concert series. This will be the 40th year of these family-friendly summertime concerts. Concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer at Chester Park. Applications are due February 12 and must include a bio, contact information, sound samples and other details of the performance. The Chester Creek Concert Series begins Tuesday, June 13 and runs through August 15.
Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
Duluth Seaway Port Authority: 2022 saw below average maritime tonnage, iron ore growth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Even after their biggest January since 2010, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority (DSPA) finished below average for total maritime tonnage this shipping season. The DSPA released their season summary Friday, stating the Port of Duluth-Superior finished its 2022 navigation season was down 7.6 percent...
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods
It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
Lake Superior Ice Festival preparations underway despite warmer than normal January
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Ice Festival kicks off this weekend, but there’s some changes due to a warmer than average January. Organizers with the festival had to cancel the Midwest Ice-Racing Association ice races due to ice conditions out on the lake. “The ice...
Marquette Catholic School in Virginia announces major expansion
VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Marquette Catholic School in Virginia is expanding. School officials announced Friday that they have reached an agreement to purchase a 60,000-square-foot building currently leased by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. The future home of the school established in 1917 is located on...
Aitkin grad suffers extensive injuries in head-on collision
Aitkin High School 2019 graduate and Palisade resident, Sarah Jean Curtiss, was injured Jan. 19 in a crash that her mother, Gloria Curtiss, described as head-on. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said Sarah, 21, Palisade, was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous southbound on Hwy. 9 at milepost 38, Clontarf Township in Swift County Minnesota at the time of the crash. A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was driven by Shawn Phillip...
WLSSD Issues Warning To Duluth Area Residents About Rechargeable Batter Disposal
The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) issued a reminder to the public this week about the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries following a fire in a garbage truck this week. In a post to the WLSSD website on Thursday, January 26, they explained that a garbage fire on Tuesday...
WATCH: See What Iconic Duluth Landmarks And Locations Looked Like In 1967
It's always interesting looking back at old photos and videos, seeing how much some things have changed, while other things have stayed quite the same. As someone that has called Duluth home for many years, I find it fascinating to see what things were like before my time here. I'm...
UMD Theatre to present William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - University of Minnesota Duluth’s (UMD) College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and Department of Theatre announced they will be running a production of “Twelfth Night.”. Directed by UMD Assistant Professor of Theatre History Jenna Soleo-Shanks, the Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities...
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
