Hermantown, MN

UMD Mens’ Basketball picks up home overtime win over Wayne State

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Bulldogs hosted their new NSIC opponent, the Wayne State Wildcats. After ending regulation 75-75, the Bulldogs finished with a 92-89 overtime win at Romano. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Park Point 5-Miler registration opens

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Registration for Grandma’s Marathon’s Park Point 5-Miler & 2-Mile Walk is now open. The race starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 and features an out-and-back race course along Minnesota Avenue in Duluth. The entry fee for the race is $30 before...
Upset Alert: Bulldogs knock off No.1 Huskies in 5-3 win

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A packed AMSOIL Arena saw quite the show on Friday night as UMD hosted No.1 St. Cloud State. Upsets and milestone were the themes of the night as Bulldogs freshman, Ben Steeves, had his second hat trick of the season with three power play goals on the night.
Island Lake ice fishing contest postponed due to below zero temps

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An ice fishing contest put on by The United Northern Sportsmen (UNS) has been postponed due to the cold weather. The event was originally supposed to be held Sunday, January 30. However, falling temperatures and sub-zero wind chills pushed organizers to reschedule the contest...
City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet

Duluth, MN- Applications are open for the 2023 Chester Creek Concert series. This will be the 40th year of these family-friendly summertime concerts. Concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer at Chester Park. Applications are due February 12 and must include a bio, contact information, sound samples and other details of the performance. The Chester Creek Concert Series begins Tuesday, June 13 and runs through August 15.
HAYWARD, WI
Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods

It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
Marquette Catholic School in Virginia announces major expansion

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Marquette Catholic School in Virginia is expanding. School officials announced Friday that they have reached an agreement to purchase a 60,000-square-foot building currently leased by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. The future home of the school established in 1917 is located on...
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin grad suffers extensive injuries in head-on collision

Aitkin High School 2019 graduate and Palisade resident, Sarah Jean Curtiss, was injured Jan. 19 in a crash that her mother, Gloria Curtiss, described as head-on. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said Sarah, 21, Palisade, was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous southbound on Hwy. 9 at milepost 38, Clontarf Township in Swift County Minnesota at the time of the crash. A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was driven by Shawn Phillip...
UMD Theatre to present William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - University of Minnesota Duluth’s (UMD) College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and Department of Theatre announced they will be running a production of “Twelfth Night.”. Directed by UMD Assistant Professor of Theatre History Jenna Soleo-Shanks, the Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities...
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
