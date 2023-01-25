Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Utah governor OKs bill banning gender-affirming health care
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican governor on Saturday signed bills that ban youth from receiving gender-affirming health care and allow families to receive scholarships to pay for education outside the public school system, both measures that are part of larger nationwide movements. Gov. Spencer Cox, who...
KAAL-TV
Clean Energy Bill passes in Minnesota House
(ABC 6 News) – The Clean Energy bill passed in the Minnesota House in what the DFL calls an attempt to make the state 100 percent carbon-free. If it passes in the Senate, Minnesota will join a handful of states committing to using renewable energy. The goal is to...
KAAL-TV
Walz announces $3.3 billion infrastructure plan
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced their infrastructure plan at a water treatment facility in St. Paul on Thursday. The $3.3 billion proposal calls for more than $650 million to go toward road, bridge and water system projects, $260 million to repair and replace buildings at the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State college systems, $470 million for safe and affordable housing projects, $90 million for renovations and replacements at veterans homes and $312 million for environmental stewardship projects.
KAAL-TV
Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state’s tax code
SEATTLE (AP) — An effort to balance what is considered the nation’s most regressive state tax code came before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, with justices hearing arguments about whether they should overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of...
KAAL-TV
Community reaction to Iowa’s school voucher program
(ABC 6 News) – Local lawmakers and school districts are reacting to what Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds calls the ‘Students First Act.’. This new law gives every student in Iowa $7,598 to spend on private school education. “For the first time we’re funding students instead of a system,”...
KAAL-TV
New York should pay Cuomo’s legal fees in suit, judge rules
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state should pay former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s legal bills as he defends himself against a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a state trooper, a judge ruled Friday. Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations, filed a lawsuit against Attorney...
KAAL-TV
Woman in groping case with former lawmaker speaks out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A woman who told police she was groped by a former state lawmaker and Trump fundraiser said she is outraged by him calling the incident “laughable” and said he did an about-face on his apology after she asked to dismiss the criminal charge against him.
KAAL-TV
Snow targeting Iowa on Saturday
Our next system isn’t giving us much time to recover from Friday’s snow and wind. Another batch of snow is due on Saturday, right through the heart of the day. From pre-dawn to early evening, snowflakes will fly. The target zone is north central Iowa for this one. Some snow creeps across the border but totals will dwindle moving north. In all, totals will range from near nothing to over 6″ on our southern edge, along and south of US 18. Just south of our area has a chance to see some 6-8″ totals too. North of US 14, totals will be kept to a minimum.
KAAL-TV
AM Snow Showers Next 2 Days
After Thursday, we have back to back rounds of snow showers. Both will bring about 1-2″ to the area. More snow is expected to fall in southern Minnesota Friday morning and in northern Iowa on Saturday morning. Expect minor impacts from slick spots on roads and lower visibility as the snowfall is taking place.
KAAL-TV
Police: Oregon fugitive kidnapped woman like 2019 Vegas case
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants Pass Police...
KAAL-TV
Contractor dies in accident at Adventureland theme park
(ABC 6 News) – A contractor working at Adventureland theme park in Altoona, Iowa, died on Monday. According to police, the worker was a 20-year-old male from Illinois who fell on the ice and stopped breathing. First responders performed life-saving measures and transported him to a local hospital, where he died.
Comments / 0