Boston, MA

Woman Rescued from Under Green Line Train in Boston

A woman was rescued from under a green line train on Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts. The rescue took place in the area of Commonwealth Avenue at the BU Central Station at around 11:40 p.m., according to authorities. Transit Police said a 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the incident,...
BOSTON, MA
Woburn Teachers Vote to Strike, Starting Monday, Amid Contract Negotiations

Teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, voted to strike on Friday as contract negotiations stalled out, making them the latest district in the state to take the drastic step, despite the fact that it is illegal for public employees to strike under Massachusetts law. Barbara Locke, president of the Woburn Teachers' Association,...
WOBURN, MA
Mayor Wu Plans to Begin Overhaul of City's Planning and Zoning

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave her first ever State of the City address Wednesday night at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, taking the opportunity to reflect on her time so far in office and also outline her administration's vision for Boston's future. Mayor Wu spoke about housing, investing money...
BOSTON, MA
Protests for Tyre Nichols Underway in Boston This Afternoon

Protests were expected in Boston on Saturday afternoon following the release of video footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee. A rally was scheduled around 2 p.m. in the Boston Common. Warning: the videos...
BOSTON, MA
DA: Infant hospitalized after being found unconscious in Duxbury home has died

DUXBURY, Mass. — An infant who investigators say was injured by his mother and found unconscious in his Duxbury home has died, authorities announced Friday. The 8-month-old baby, Callan Clancy, was found with his two siblings, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, suffering from obvious signs of trauma on Tuesday night, according to Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
DUXBURY, MA
Inside Boston's Changing Commute: How Traffic's Changed at Rush Hour and More

Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
BOSTON, MA
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly

A school bus driver in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on paid leave after an elementary school student who fell asleep was left on the bus during morning drop-off at school Tuesday. Rachel Martin's 9-year-old son boarded his school bus Tuesday morning, but when other students went into Centerville Elementary School, he...
BEVERLY, MA
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH

