Woman Rescued from Under Green Line Train in Boston
A woman was rescued from under a green line train on Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts. The rescue took place in the area of Commonwealth Avenue at the BU Central Station at around 11:40 p.m., according to authorities. Transit Police said a 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the incident,...
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
2 injured, windows smashed after brawl breaks out on MBTA bus
BOSTON — Two people were injured and a window was smashed after a brawl broke out on an MBTA bus. According to Transit Police, on January 25, around 3:30 p.m., a group of juveniles, unprovoked, attacked another group of juveniles at BHA/Columbia Rd. The group who attacked also used...
Woburn Teachers Vote to Strike, Starting Monday, Amid Contract Negotiations
Teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, voted to strike on Friday as contract negotiations stalled out, making them the latest district in the state to take the drastic step, despite the fact that it is illegal for public employees to strike under Massachusetts law. Barbara Locke, president of the Woburn Teachers' Association,...
Mayor Wu Plans to Begin Overhaul of City's Planning and Zoning
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave her first ever State of the City address Wednesday night at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, taking the opportunity to reflect on her time so far in office and also outline her administration's vision for Boston's future. Mayor Wu spoke about housing, investing money...
Protests for Tyre Nichols Underway in Boston This Afternoon
Protests were expected in Boston on Saturday afternoon following the release of video footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee. A rally was scheduled around 2 p.m. in the Boston Common. Warning: the videos...
DA: Infant hospitalized after being found unconscious in Duxbury home has died
DUXBURY, Mass. — An infant who investigators say was injured by his mother and found unconscious in his Duxbury home has died, authorities announced Friday. The 8-month-old baby, Callan Clancy, was found with his two siblings, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, suffering from obvious signs of trauma on Tuesday night, according to Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
Trailer Detaches From Cab, Blocks Part of Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
A portion of Washington Street in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood was closed down on Thursday morning, after a trailer came apart from its truck and blocked part of the road. The trailer, seen shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in the middle of the road, came apart from the truck cab...
Inside Boston's Changing Commute: How Traffic's Changed at Rush Hour and More
Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
Aerosmith Singer Visits Plymouth Co. First Responders Amid Outpouring of Support
Local first responders got to meet with a local legend this week. Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler stopped in at the Plymouth County Control, the agency said Thursday, sharing a picture of the singer with dispatchers. Plymouth County Control helps local fire departments and ambulance companies coordinate when they need...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly
A school bus driver in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on paid leave after an elementary school student who fell asleep was left on the bus during morning drop-off at school Tuesday. Rachel Martin's 9-year-old son boarded his school bus Tuesday morning, but when other students went into Centerville Elementary School, he...
Boston Bakery Wholesaler, Staffing Agencies Cited for Wage Violations
This story first appeared on MassLive.com. A wholesale producer of baked goods in Boston and the staffing agencies that provide its workforce are facing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of penalties and restitutions after failing to fairly compensate its employees.
Massachusetts State Police announces fourth planned Sobriety Checkpoint of the year
A fourth Sobriety Checkpoint for 2023 has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to...
Hope High School Student Arrested for Bringing Machete With 14” Blade to School
A student at Hope High School in Providence was arrested after bringing a machete to school on Thursday. It marks the latest incident involving weapons at Providence schools. Providence Police were called to Hope High School shortly before 3 PM on Thursday for a report of a student with a knife.
Patrick Clancy GoFundMe Raises $300k After Father's 'Unimaginable Tragedy'
As of late Friday morning, the GoFundMe had raised over $385,000, more than half of its $700,000 goal. Some 5,200 donors contributed.
Duxbury Mom Suspected of Strangling Children as Community and Family Grapple With Tragedy
UPDATE (Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, 4:46 p.m.): The third child sent to the hospital from the Duxbury home has died, prosecutors said Friday. A mother was facing two homicide charges while a South Shore community reeled in disbelief Thursday, after two children were allegedly killed by their own mom on Tuesday night in Duxbury, Massachusetts.
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
3rd child dies in Duxbury incident; mom in custody
The 7-month-old boy rushed to the hospital after he and his two siblings were found unresponsive in their Duxbury home earlier this week died Friday morning, according to prosecutors.
