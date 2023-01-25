Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc24.com
WATCH: Toledo Police Department shows footage of armed man shot dead by officers
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATED STORY: Toledo Police Department releases footage of officers fatally shooting armed man. Toledo police officers fatally shot a man Wednesday night after a 911 call from a woman reported that her husband was shooting a gun, and that she too may have possibly been shot at a house on the 5700 block of Hill Avenue.
Seven officers fired on armed man in west Toledo early Wednesday; police release 911 calls and body cam videos
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo officials released officer body-camera footage and 911 call recordings from Wednesday's fatal police shooting of an armed man in west Toledo. "This is hard to hear," Interim Police Chief Michael Troendle said at a Friday news conference before playing the recording of the 911 call from the wife of Jason Means, 47. The woman, Nicole Rahmel, called for help from the roof of the home in the 5700 block of Hill Avenue, where she said she was hiding from Means.
13abc.com
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Toledo Police release bodycam, 911 call in fatal police shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City officials and Toledo Police released body camera footage, the 911 call, and radio traffic of Wednesday’s fatal police shooting on Hill Avenue Friday afternoon in a press conference. The press conference is available in full in the videos below and viewer discretion is advised.
13abc.com
Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate. According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.
nbc24.com
Armed man shot dead by Toledo police officers after refusing to drop shotgun
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have disclosed details about an early Wednesday morning incident that resulted in an armed suspect being shot by a police officer. According to a press release from the Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched at 12:33 a.m. to the 5700 block of Hill Avenue on a call from a woman who said her husband was firing a gun and that she may have been shot.
13abc.com
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
13abc.com
Four accused of murder in disappearance, death of Toledo teens back in court
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens were back in court Friday. Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, Carrissa Eames, and Don Eames are facing charges in the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Cruz Garcia is facing...
13abc.com
Family of man shot, killed by TPD recount moments leading up to shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New details in a deadly Toledo Police shooting were released Wednesday night as the victim’s family recounted the moments leading up to the shooting to13abc. Toledo Police officers shot and killed a man they say was a domestic violence suspect after he allegedly pointed a...
13abc.com
Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
13abc.com
Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
Detroit man charged with assaulting police officers in 'very unusual' situation at gas station
A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged with multiple felonies after pointing a gun at officers while locked inside a gas station on the city’s northwest side.
13abc.com
Jury acquits man accused of fatal Byrneport Apartments shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury acquitted a man accused of a 2020 fatal shooting at the Byrneport Apartments. Court records show a jury found Trevonne Darrington not guilty of all charges against him on Wednesday. Darrington was accused of shooting and killing Alex Day. Police say Day was shot...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest woman for reportedly stabbing man
A Bowling Green woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. Whitney Trautman, 32, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, and transported to the Wood County jail. Police were called to Trautman’s residence in the 300 block of North Summit Street, after an...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
wccsradio.com
THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN
A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
Man acquitted of Nov. 2020 south Toledo murder
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man indicted for a November 2020 murder in south Toledo was acquitted by a jury Thursday. Trevonne Darrington was charged with the murder of Alex Day, 31, who was found shot in the 850 block of Byrneport Drive in front of the Byrneport Apartments. Day died the next day at the hospital and the coroner ruled his death a homicide.
fox2detroit.com
Shooting suspect who had bond reduced, accused of domestic violence 1 day earlier
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Patrice Young and her family want Torrion Hudson back behind bars. "Then for us to see and hear that he was released, it just opened up the hurt all over again," she said. Hudson is the man accused of choking, shooting and robbing Kyla Moore before...
Toledo school bus carrying multiple students hit by gunfire
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Public Schools bus carrying multiple students was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Toledo police were called to Avondale Avenue in central Toledo about 4:15 p.m. for Shot Spotter alerts in the 2000 block, and an alert in the 2000 block of Midway Plaisance Street, which runs parallel to Avondale. A total of 47 rounds were detected from three locations in the area, according to a police report.
downriversundaytimes.com
Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle
WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
Comments / 1