Polygon

Formula 1: Drive to Survive returns, with the world champion’s cooperation

The fifth season of Netflix’s acclaimed Formula 1: Drive to Survive documentary premieres on Feb. 24, and this trailer gets to the point immediately: Max Verstappen, the double-defending World Drivers’ Championship winner, is back in the interview chair, cooperating with the show’s producers. Verstappen had quietly boycotted...
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Ferrari boss stuns paddock with Charles Leclerc revelation

New Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has told Charles Leclerc he will not start the season as his No 1 driver.Following Mattia Binotto’s resignation, Frenchman Vassuer, 54, has been charged with ending Ferrari’s championship drought which stretches back to Kimi Raikkonen’s title triumph in 2007. Leclerc, 25, started last year as a real contender to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but his challenge faded away through a litany of mechanical and strategic mistakes.Leclerc is viewed within Ferrari as the man most likely to lead the team’s charge, but Vassuer insists he will not be awarded preferential treatment over team-mate...
The Independent

The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Sky Sports axe popular presenters ahead of new season

Sky Sports have confirmed that they will be axing popular F1 pundit Johnny Herbert, as well as Paul di Resta, from their coverage ahead of the 2023 season.Former driver Herbert has been a staple of Sky’s coverage since it picked up the rights in 2012 but has been chopped as part of a shake-up. A Sky spokesperson said: “Johnny has been an integral part of our Formula 1 team since the very first season on Sky Sports in 2012. We will miss his humour and big personality and thank him for his energy and enthusiasm over the last...
racer.com

Alfa Romeo gets new title partner as PKN ORLEN joins AlphaTauri

The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team has signed what it calls a “record-breaking” title partnership with Stake, as its former title partner PKN ORLEN joins AlphaTauri. Predominantly a crypto casino and sports betting platform, Stake is described as one of the “world’s leading entertainment and lifestyle brands” by Sauber, as it joins on a multi-year partnership. In the first year it will serve as co-title sponsor alongside Alfa Romeo, with the Italian car brand’s deal ending at the end of 2023.
Motor1.com

Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch

The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Valkyrie Owners Have To Rebuild Their Transmissions Every 31,000 Miles

We all know that hypercars are built differently, both figuratively and literally, but it's still shocking when you see things like the recommended maintenance for a car like the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie. This upcoming F1 car in road car guise unsurprisingly has a pretty rigorous maintenance schedule that, among other things, will require a full transmission rebuild at only 31,000 miles.
kalkinemedia.com

Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
CNBC

UK's Flybe enters administration, cancels all flights

British airline Flybe entered administration for the second time and has cancelled all scheduled flights to and from the U.K., the regional carrier said on Saturday. British airline Flybe entered administration for the second time and has cancelled all scheduled flights to and from the U.K., the regional carrier said on Saturday.

