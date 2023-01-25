Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma’s candid reaction to Joel Embiid’s All-Star starter snub
As expected, the announcement of the NBA All-Star Game starters has caused quite a stir among basketball fans everywhere. The biggest name that has emerged from the rubble is none other than Philadelphia 76ers big Joel Embiid, who has surprisingly been omitted from the list of All-Star starters. Washington Wizards...
Mavs star Luka Doncic exits to locker room vs. Suns, will not return
Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic left Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns early after rolling his ankle. Doncic was pivoting down low when he stepped on Suns forward Mikal Bridges’ foot and turned his left ankle in the first quarter. He limped back on defense before coming out and heading to the locker room alongside Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith.
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
NBA roundup: Mavs win game but lose Luka Doncic
NBA roundup: Thursday Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to
hotnewhiphop.com
Bryce James Impresses LeBron With Latest Dunk
Bryce continues to grow his game. Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade
An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Lakers: Double-Doubles From LeBron James, Anthony Davis Help LA Down Spurs
Anthony Davis returns, Rui Hachimura debuts.
Tri-City Herald
Leonard scores 32, Clippers beat Hawks for 5th straight win
Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth straight game, a 120-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. “We limited them to 25% from 3 tonight, under 50% from the field, I think...
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement
NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
FOX Sports
Rozier, Plumlee lead Hornets past Bulls 111-96
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Mason Plumlee added 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Chicago Bulls 111-96 on Thursday night. Gordon Hayward added 17 points, and LaMelo Ball returned from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle and wrist...
Tri-City Herald
Abmas leads Oral Roberts against Omaha after 25-point game
Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -20; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win against the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Pep rally sendoff held at SFO for 49ers fans headed to NFC Championship game in Philadelphia
It was a big, loud red and gold sendoff at SFO for all Niner fans flying out to the big game.
LeBron James’s Game-Worn Jersey From His 2013 NBA Championship Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $3.7 Million
LeBron James is used to making history. But the Lakers forward doesn’t even need to be present for his history-making. On Friday, the NBA star’s jersey from his spectacular Game 7 NBA Finals championship victory in 2013 for a record-breaking $3.7 million. The Miami Heat uni shattered the previous record paid for a game-worn James jersey, $630,000 for his 2020 NBA All-Star Game top. “Today’s tremendous result comes at a pivotal time in LeBron James’ career, where he is in arm’s reach of clenching the all-time points record—one of the NBA’s most revered accolades,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and collectibles,...
Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury
The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.
Charles Barkley Disses Trump Voters
The Mound Round of Rebound took political shots on TNT's Inside the NBA sports show.
Comments / 0