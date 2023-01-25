ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Arizona Sports

Mavs star Luka Doncic exits to locker room vs. Suns, will not return

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic left Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns early after rolling his ankle. Doncic was pivoting down low when he stepped on Suns forward Mikal Bridges’ foot and turned his left ankle in the first quarter. He limped back on defense before coming out and heading to the locker room alongside Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Impresses LeBron With Latest Dunk

Bryce continues to grow his game. Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.
OnlyHomers

Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade

An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Tri-City Herald

Leonard scores 32, Clippers beat Hawks for 5th straight win

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth straight game, a 120-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. “We limited them to 25% from 3 tonight, under 50% from the field, I think...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement

NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Sports

Rozier, Plumlee lead Hornets past Bulls 111-96

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Mason Plumlee added 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Chicago Bulls 111-96 on Thursday night. Gordon Hayward added 17 points, and LaMelo Ball returned from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle and wrist...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Abmas leads Oral Roberts against Omaha after 25-point game

Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -20; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win against the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have...
OMAHA, NE
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Robb Report

LeBron James’s Game-Worn Jersey From His 2013 NBA Championship Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $3.7 Million

LeBron James is used to making history. But the Lakers forward doesn’t even need to be present for his history-making. On Friday, the NBA star’s jersey from his spectacular Game 7 NBA Finals championship victory in 2013 for a record-breaking $3.7 million. The Miami Heat uni shattered the previous record paid for a game-worn James jersey, $630,000 for his 2020 NBA All-Star Game top. “Today’s tremendous result comes at a pivotal time in LeBron James’ career, where he is in arm’s reach of clenching the all-time points record—one of the NBA’s most revered accolades,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and collectibles,...
OnlyHomers

Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury

The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.

