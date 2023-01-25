ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Covina man arrested in connection with Pasadena fatal shooting

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Police Department

A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday.

Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.

He was arrested in connection with the May 2, 2022, shooting of 28-year-old Eric Lynn Thomas.

Police responded at 8:42 p.m. that day to the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue and found the victim unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“Over the next several months, (homicide) detectives worked tirelessly investigating leads and obtaining incriminating evidence,” according to the Pasadena Police Department. “Their meticulous work led to the identification of a suspect connected to a local criminal street gang.”

Pasadena police didn’t release any other details of the fatal shooting or a possible motive.

Bennett was being held on more than $3 million bail, police said.

