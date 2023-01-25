Read full article on original website
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora council wants to slow down trafficDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Was It a Crime? The Terrifying Story of ‘Operation Fireball’ in Denver
True crime podcasts don't shy away from Colorado. You're likely familiar with recountings of infamous Centennial State criminals like Chris Watts or Patrick Frazee — but have you heard the terrifying story of Denver's "Operation Fireball?" The case debuted on an episode of Something Was Wrong and gained national...
Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago
We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
KDVR.com
Casa Bonita is hiring. What will the jobs pay?
Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Many Denver sidewalks are still covered...
Colorado should kick lawns to the curb
Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
5280.com
7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking
Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
kubcgold.com
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
America's 'dirtiest' cities: Where Colorado places rank
Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
1037theriver.com
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Denver coffee shop ranked among top in the US
If you are looking to start your day with a cup of joe or find an afternoon pick-me-up, there are some great coffee shops across Colorado.
Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado could be below freezing for 5-straight days
DENVER — A series of arctic fronts will arrive over the weekend, bringing bitterly-cold temperatures and snow showers to Colorado. High temperatures in Denver will likely stay below freezing for five-straight days beginning Saturday with overnight lows below zero degrees. A front arrives Saturday with frigid temperatures and a...
yellowscene.com
The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
This town could be Colorado's snowiest town 4 years in a row
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park has taken the title for snowiest town in Colorado three consecutive years, and it's in good position to take that spot again this year. Although, as of Jan. 25, the town finds itself in second place. As of Wednesday morning, 116.4 inches of...
Einstein Bros. Bagels opens new Aurora location
AURORA, Colo. — Einstein has a new shop in Colorado. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a location at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Einstein said the new location at 14535 E. Alameda Ave. will offer its bagels, signature egg sandwiches and other on-the-go options.
