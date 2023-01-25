Read full article on original website
STOP Trying to Bring Drugs to Inmates in Anderson County, Texas
It seems like it would be common sense to not try and bring drugs and other contraband into a law enforcement facility. Drugs are illegal, and trying to sneak drugs or other items into a jail facility could end up in some very serious charges. One person is learning that lesson the hard way as the Anderson County, Texas Sheriff’s Office intercepted a suspect vehicle that was intending to bring illegal items to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC) Prison Unit.
Wells home invasion victims say they escaped while captors slept
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people who say they were victims of a violent home invasion told investigators they escaped while their captors slept. According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, the victims spoke with investigators about the incident which allegedly occurred on Greenville Street in Wells. The individuals claimed that Wesley Wade Wallace and Alice Marie Hayes forced their way into the home, held them at gunpoint and terrorized them throughout the night with firearms and knives. Wallace and Hayes allegedly threatened the lives of the victims if they attempted to escape or contact law enforcement.
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man will be sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2022 incident that left two young boys dead. Hayden Malone, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault on Thursday in a Gregg County court.
Tyler fire marshal’s report says candle may have started Ada Ave. house fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Ada Ave. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. A caller from the home reported seeing fire in one of the bedrooms, with two occupants exiting the structure, according to a release from Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a rear window and the roof of the structure. Three fire engines and one ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene.
Crockett employee accused of hiding camera indicted on additional charge
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A year after first being arrested on an allegation he hid a camera in a business bathroom, a Crockett man has been an indicted on an additional charge. A Houston County grand jury has indicted Arturo Rodriguez on two charges of state-jail felony invasive recording. The...
Grand jury indicts Henderson logger in Rusk County theft case
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - A logging contractor has been indicted by a Rusk County grand jury on a state jail felony charge of timber purchase as trustee with intent to defraud. Terry Aron Beall, 57, of Henderson, doing business as 2-Beall Logging, is accused of stealing between $500 and...
Early morning Henderson County house fire under investigation
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials are investigating a Saturday morning house fire in Henderson County. According to the Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of a structure fire on East Quanah Rd., around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a one-story...
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. The crash happened near the 15000 block of Old Jacksonville Highway. An officer on the scene said three cars were involved and one person went to the hospital by ambulance.
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
Selman sworn in as new Angelina County Sheriff
Buckner Children and Family Services’ exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months. Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The Texas A&M forest...
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro Police Department is enlisting the public’s help identifying two people from a surveillance video. They say that a man and a woman were seen on surveillance video swiping laundry belonging to someone else. police did not share the name of the laundromat or the day the alleged theft happened.
Longview police ask for public’s help to find missing man
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, and the Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate him. LaShun David Farrow, 34, is about 5′8″ tall, weights about 165 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.
Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
Affidavit: Whitehouse man illegally dumped more than 1,000 pounds of trash
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man was arrested Monday after authorities say he illegally dumped more than 1,000 pounds of trash and then later set it on fire. According to an arrest affidavit, Malachi Dews III, 42, dumped large amounts of waste including household trash, composition shingles, construction trash, sheet rock, styrofoam, plastic sheeting, plastic bottles, treated lumber and old furniture at a site in the 21500 block of State Highway 110 S. in Smith County. Dews allegedly claimed he was going to build something with the materials.
Driver pinned inside car after 2-vehicle crash in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A driver was pinned inside their car after a two-vehicle crash in Tyler on Wednesday. The wreck took place around 2:48 p.m. on Bellwood Road and South Lyons Avenues, said the Tyler Police Department. One of the vehicles turned over and the driver was extricated from the vehicle by the fire […]
Vehicle crashes into Jersey Mike’s Subs in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle accelerated into the sandwich shop, Jersey Mike’s Sub, located at 1690 South Beckham Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday, and a wrecker service was there to remove the vehicle promptly from the scene. According to Tyler Police Officer Joshua Smedley, the...
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
