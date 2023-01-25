ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

STOP Trying to Bring Drugs to Inmates in Anderson County, Texas

It seems like it would be common sense to not try and bring drugs and other contraband into a law enforcement facility. Drugs are illegal, and trying to sneak drugs or other items into a jail facility could end up in some very serious charges. One person is learning that lesson the hard way as the Anderson County, Texas Sheriff’s Office intercepted a suspect vehicle that was intending to bring illegal items to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC) Prison Unit.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Wells home invasion victims say they escaped while captors slept

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people who say they were victims of a violent home invasion told investigators they escaped while their captors slept. According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, the victims spoke with investigators about the incident which allegedly occurred on Greenville Street in Wells. The individuals claimed that Wesley Wade Wallace and Alice Marie Hayes forced their way into the home, held them at gunpoint and terrorized them throughout the night with firearms and knives. Wallace and Hayes allegedly threatened the lives of the victims if they attempted to escape or contact law enforcement.
WELLS, TX
KLTV

JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
FLINT, TX
KLTV

Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man will be sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2022 incident that left two young boys dead. Hayden Malone, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault on Thursday in a Gregg County court.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler fire marshal’s report says candle may have started Ada Ave. house fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Ada Ave. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. A caller from the home reported seeing fire in one of the bedrooms, with two occupants exiting the structure, according to a release from Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a rear window and the roof of the structure. Three fire engines and one ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Grand jury indicts Henderson logger in Rusk County theft case

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - A logging contractor has been indicted by a Rusk County grand jury on a state jail felony charge of timber purchase as trustee with intent to defraud. Terry Aron Beall, 57, of Henderson, doing business as 2-Beall Logging, is accused of stealing between $500 and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gladewater man kills self while in police custody

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Selman sworn in as new Angelina County Sheriff

Buckner Children and Family Services’ exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months. Texas A&M forest experts offer advice on how to stave off lumber theft. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The Texas A&M forest...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview police ask for public’s help to find missing man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, and the Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate him. LaShun David Farrow, 34, is about 5′8″ tall, weights about 165 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Whitehouse man illegally dumped more than 1,000 pounds of trash

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man was arrested Monday after authorities say he illegally dumped more than 1,000 pounds of trash and then later set it on fire. According to an arrest affidavit, Malachi Dews III, 42, dumped large amounts of waste including household trash, composition shingles, construction trash, sheet rock, styrofoam, plastic sheeting, plastic bottles, treated lumber and old furniture at a site in the 21500 block of State Highway 110 S. in Smith County. Dews allegedly claimed he was going to build something with the materials.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Driver pinned inside car after 2-vehicle crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A driver was pinned inside their car after a two-vehicle crash in Tyler on Wednesday. The wreck took place around 2:48 p.m. on Bellwood Road and South Lyons Avenues, said the Tyler Police Department. One of the vehicles turned over and the driver was extricated from the vehicle by the fire […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Vehicle crashes into Jersey Mike’s Subs in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle accelerated into the sandwich shop, Jersey Mike’s Sub, located at 1690 South Beckham Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday, and a wrecker service was there to remove the vehicle promptly from the scene. According to Tyler Police Officer Joshua Smedley, the...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy