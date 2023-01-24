Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Yankees linked to another free-agent left fielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative and patient approach filling the vacant left field position. While Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera will have a crack at the starting job during spring training, that hasn’t stopped general manager Brian Cashman from connecting with several free-agent options and trade targets.
Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award
The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
Heavily Rumored Red Sox Target Reportedly Off Market After Inking Deal With NL East Club
Another middle infielder reportedly is off the market. The Boston Red Sox recently completed a trade for former Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, but still have been connected to free agent infielders as the team looks to replace longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts. One player Boston was heavily connected to...
Mets sign 2 players to minor league deals
Within the past day, the New York Mets have signed two players on minor league contracts. Last night, it was announced that they signed right-handed pitcher, Humberto Mejia. Earlier today, they agreed to a deal bringing back catcher Michael Perez. Mets add RHP Humberto Mejia and C Michael Perez to...
Cito Gaston is apparently among the possible candidates to be considered for the Hall of Fame by the Era Committee this year
The Era Committee, which is also known as the Veterans Committee, is how players, managers, umpires, etc. get voted into the Hall of Fame if they didn’t make it during their 10-year eligibility on the BBWAA ballot after they retired. Much like the standard Hall of Fame vote, there are 16 members on the Era Committee and a person needs 75 percent of the votes among that committee to be elected into Cooperstown.
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
Yankees settle with Gleyber Torres on one-year deal, avoiding arbitration
The New York Yankees managed to avoid the majority of arbitration hearings, but Gleyber Torres was headed toward one after missing the deadline several days ago. While it is rare for players actually to settle during arbitration hearings, Torres was asking for a $10.2 million salary, but the team was offering just $9.7 million.
Things could get Purdy ugly for Niners
We're one day closer to the conference championship games in the NFL, and Sunday can't come soon enough. If you missed it yesterday, we highlighted our two favorite props in Thursday's Bark Bets, so go scroll back in your inbox to see who we're backing there. Spoiler, it's DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.
Former Rangers Closer to Return
Former Texas Rangers pitcher Ian Kennedy announced his return to the team on Instagram. Kennedy, a right-handed reliever, posted a photo of himself on social media in a Rangers uniform with a caption:. Runnin’ it back with @rangers for the 2023 season! I’m excited for the opportunity, and can’t wait...
Yankees left field position battle will include 3 players, per Brian Cashman
The Yankees continue to bring about confidence and competition with their positions of need, as Brian Cashman stated that left field is up for grabs. Shortstop won’t be the only position battle to watch this spring. Brian Cashman recently spoke on the Yankees’ left field situation, as spring training is now just a few weeks away. Cashman said:
