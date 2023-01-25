ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Jim Chalmers ‘furious’ after former PwC tax adviser found to have shared confidential government briefings with staff

By Paul Karp
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3eFm_0kQKdeZG00
Treasurer Jim Chalmers at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Jim Chalmers has said he is “absolutely furious” at findings a former PwC tax adviser breached the confidentiality of multinational tax consultations by disclosing them to other staff at the firm without authorisation.

On Wednesday, the treasurer promised to “throw the book” at people responsible for what he labelled a “shocking breach of trust, an appalling breach of trust”.

On Sunday, the Australian Financial Review first reported that the former head of international tax for PwC Australia Peter-John Collins had been deregistered by the tax practitioners board for failing to act with integrity and for sharing confidential government briefings.

The board confirmed on Monday that it had found Collins “made unauthorised disclosures” to partners and staff at PwC of confidential information, obtained in consultations, about new rules to stop multinationals avoiding tax by shifting profits from Australia to tax and secrecy havens.

“In addition, the [board] investigation determined that PwC had failed to properly manage conflicts of interest when this confidential law reform information was shared with partners and staff in their tax practice,” it said in a statement.

The board deregistered Collins, with a two-year ban on him becoming a registered tax practitioner, and ordered PwC to put in place training and procedures to ensure conflicts of interest are adequately managed.

Chalmers said he was “absolutely furious and absolutely ropeable about the revelations”.

“There is no consultation without trust,” he told reporters in Canberra. “We want to be able to consult in a meaningful way when changes to the tax system are in prospect.

“And the actions that we’ve seen alleged and reported cut across that … this puts that sort of consultation at risk.

And so it puts the quality of economic decision-making and policymaking at risk.”

Chalmers revealed he had met the assistant treasurer, Stephen Jones, and asked Treasury, the Australian Tax Office and the tax board to advise on “any additional steps that we should be taking to protect the integrity of these important processes”.

Related: Australia’s richest 1% pocketed $150,000 a minute over past decade, Oxfam research finds

Chalmers described the incident as a “wake-up call”, warning that consultations were “not possible without integrity and trust in the system”.

“We need to find where this has happened and throw the book at people … to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

A PwC spokesperson reportedly told the Australian Financial Review : “ We acknowledge the [tax board] found that a partner of the firm did not comply with confidentiality agreements in relation to a consultation process with Treasury, which occurred in 2014.

“We also acknowledge that PwC should have had specific conflict management procedures and policies operating at the time to prevent this occurring. In each case this failed the standards we set for PwC and we deeply regret this occurred.

A PwC spokesperson told Guardian Australia it is “deeply disappointed that in this government consultation process we failed the high standards we set for ourselves as a firm”.

“We recognise and understand the need for our tax system to operate with integrity and deeply regret confidentiality in this matter was not maintained.”

The spokesperson said PwC had taken action to prevent this happening again including a central confidentiality agreement register, a single non-client facing contact for similar consultations and an education program.

On Tuesday, the Liberal MP Michael Sukkar, who worked for PwC in 2005 to 2006, described the deregistration of the tax practitioner as serious but dismissed suggestions that PwC should be sanctioned beyond the tax board’s order.

“Sanctions administered by the [board] are rightly imposed against individual tax practitioners, as has occurred here,” Sukkar reportedly told the Australian Financial Review .

“I am pleased that the former Coalition government took steps to strengthen the independence and role of the [tax board], which has helped facilitate this action.”

The shadow treasurer, Angus Taylor, told reporters it was “not acceptable behaviour” but backed Sukkar’s stance that “there should be consequences for the individual” but no further punishment of PwC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak told to ditch plans to overhaul human rights laws

Rishi Sunak is being urged to abandon the government’s controversial attempt to overhaul human rights legislation after a warning that the bill of rights appears to “tip the balance” in favour of the state and seriously damages people’s ability to enforce their rights. A cross-party committee...
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher

The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
BBC

Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets

It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Bid to guarantee tips for hospitality workers moves closer to becoming law

A long-delayed plan to ensure hospitality workers and others receive their tips in full has cleared the Commons with cross-party support.The Employment (Allocation of Tips) Bill would introduce a legal obligation on employers to ensure all tips, gratuities and service charges are paid to workers in full.It would also enable the Government to create a code of practice intended to ensure fairness and transparency in how the money is allocated amongst staff, and introduce an enforcement mechanism for employees to make complaints and seek redress.A government consultation launched in 2015, found restaurant customers were overwhelmingly in favour of the tips...
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy