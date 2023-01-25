ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Beautiful weather this weekend expected

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a slow warming trend, leading to a very seasonal conditions this weekend. Temperatures are expected to warm to the low 60s Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are then expected to warm to near 70 degrees Monday of next week. Here is...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Slow warming trend this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Looking like a very chilly Friday!. Our Feels-Like temperatures were in the teens this morning!🥶🧥🧣🧤 It is going to be our chilliest morning this week but we are expecting a high of 53 today!. Tomorrow for your...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect our chilliest day this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Well expect a chilly high of 48 degrees today!🥶🧥🧣🧤 We are looking at a hard freeze these next two nights so make sure to bring your pets and plants indoors!. Tomorrow we will be back...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Chilly workweek especially overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!. Well expect chilly temps for the rest of the workweek especially overnight, we are looking at hard freezes for the next 3 nights!🥶🧥🧣🧤. Expect a high 52 degrees today just like yesterday but at least no...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Early morning robbery at Glory Road parking garage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to a text notification sent out Saturday afternoon by UTEP, a robbery took place on the second floor of the Glory Garage located on the 100 block of Glory Road. The notification stated that the robbery took place at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday and that the incident was reported late. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Firefighters quickly extinguish house fire in Lower Valley

UPDATE: Fire has been knocked down. No injuries have been reported at this time. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department crews are currently responding to a condition two fire located at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Snow possible through Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A winter storm system is bringing not only cold temperatures, but the possibility of snow as well. A light dusting of snow is expected to start late Monday night into Tuesday early morning. This has prompted delayed starts to many school districts across the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Nail Vault pedicurist shares nail care tips with local residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Getting your nails done is a must for some but for many what about getting them cleaned properly? Nail Vault on Lee Trevino Drive wants the Borderland to know the importance of healthy nails. Certified Master Pedicurist Kaylah Hernandez is a one-woman band. She specializes with problematic toenails and diabetic […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
EL PASO, TX
PLANetizen

El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion

A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person injured after rollover crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single car incident was reported earlier today at around 10:45 a.m. near Fred Wilson Ave. and Gateway South Blvd. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
EL PASO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Paseo Del Norte | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas

We close with Plaza Paseo del Norte, a small shopping center where you can find practical stores, where you can buy just what you need for your home or wardrobe. In addition, it has some gastronomic options and social areas that you can enjoy. Leisure and entertainment: Living area.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy