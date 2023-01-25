Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Beautiful weather this weekend expected
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a slow warming trend, leading to a very seasonal conditions this weekend. Temperatures are expected to warm to the low 60s Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are then expected to warm to near 70 degrees Monday of next week. Here is...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Slow warming trend this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Looking like a very chilly Friday!. Our Feels-Like temperatures were in the teens this morning!🥶🧥🧣🧤 It is going to be our chilliest morning this week but we are expecting a high of 53 today!. Tomorrow for your...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect our chilliest day this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Well expect a chilly high of 48 degrees today!🥶🧥🧣🧤 We are looking at a hard freeze these next two nights so make sure to bring your pets and plants indoors!. Tomorrow we will be back...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Chilly workweek especially overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday!. Well expect chilly temps for the rest of the workweek especially overnight, we are looking at hard freezes for the next 3 nights!🥶🧥🧣🧤. Expect a high 52 degrees today just like yesterday but at least no...
Early morning robbery at Glory Road parking garage
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to a text notification sent out Saturday afternoon by UTEP, a robbery took place on the second floor of the Glory Garage located on the 100 block of Glory Road. The notification stated that the robbery took place at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday and that the incident was reported late. […]
Firefighters quickly extinguish house fire in Lower Valley
UPDATE: Fire has been knocked down. No injuries have been reported at this time. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department crews are currently responding to a condition two fire located at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been released.
El Paso One of the Dirtiest Cities in the US, According to New Study
Here's a recent study you won't see the City of El Paso sharing on its social media. El Paso is a dirty city, and not in a sexy-time kind of way. More of a pollution and trash kind of way. That is according to a new study that names El Paso among the 50 dirtiest cities in the nation.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Snow possible through Tuesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A winter storm system is bringing not only cold temperatures, but the possibility of snow as well. A light dusting of snow is expected to start late Monday night into Tuesday early morning. This has prompted delayed starts to many school districts across the...
Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
krwg.org
Las Cruces astronomy organization gives tips on spotting recently discovered comet
The Astronomical Society of Las Cruces is an organization that provides opportunities for Astronomical observation and education in Southern New Mexico. The organization is holding an event on February 11th at their observatory in Leasburg Dam State Park to observe a comet that will be aligned closely with Mars. According...
Nail Vault pedicurist shares nail care tips with local residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Getting your nails done is a must for some but for many what about getting them cleaned properly? Nail Vault on Lee Trevino Drive wants the Borderland to know the importance of healthy nails. Certified Master Pedicurist Kaylah Hernandez is a one-woman band. She specializes with problematic toenails and diabetic […]
El Paso News
Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
Las Cruces police to recruit at Bassett Place Saturday, hosts weekly fitness tests
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is recruiting at Bassett Place on Saturday and hosting physical fitness testing weekly in Las Cruces. Recruiters will be in El Paso at Bassett Place, 6101 Gateway Blvd. West, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Anyone interested in a career in […]
Need Your Chico’s Tacos Fix While In Austin? This El Paso Food Truck Can Help!
Chico’s Tacos….. IN AUSTIN?! Yup, however, some may even dare to say that these rolled tacos are even better than El Paso’s iconic Chico’s Tacos. I know, those are fighting words, but they came from my parents so please don’t start a fight!. A few...
PLANetizen
El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion
A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
One person injured after rollover crash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single car incident was reported earlier today at around 10:45 a.m. near Fred Wilson Ave. and Gateway South Blvd. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Creepy Roadside Doll Haunts Travelers in the Desert Near El Paso, Texas
There’s an eerie looking doll hanging on a post along a rural county road in Horizon City near El Paso, Texas, that’s giving drivers the creeps. Is it a long-forgotten Halloween decoration? A macabre roadside memorial? An innocent marker? Or something more sinister? Will my nightmares ever go away?
tourcounsel.com
Paseo Del Norte | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas
We close with Plaza Paseo del Norte, a small shopping center where you can find practical stores, where you can buy just what you need for your home or wardrobe. In addition, it has some gastronomic options and social areas that you can enjoy. Leisure and entertainment: Living area.
KVIA
West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
