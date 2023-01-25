ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night.Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into the All-Star break with two wins in a row.Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of stops about four minutes later with Buffalo buzzing in the Wild's end.Thompson scored in the shootout for Buffalo,...

