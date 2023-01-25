ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 24, 2023

By Patrick Cunningham
 4 days ago

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria Richwoods won in five overtimes Tuesday night 82-80 over Peoria High.

Metamora beat Morton 62-45. Ethan Kizer finished with another 20+ point performance for the Redbirds.

Other winners included: Notre Dame, Pekin and Lexington boys along with Dunlap girls in overtime.

Normal Community won the Intercity Boys Swim Meet.

Enjoy the highlights.

