Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 24, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria Richwoods won in five overtimes Tuesday night 82-80 over Peoria High.
Metamora beat Morton 62-45. Ethan Kizer finished with another 20+ point performance for the Redbirds.
Other winners included: Notre Dame, Pekin and Lexington boys along with Dunlap girls in overtime.
Normal Community won the Intercity Boys Swim Meet.
Enjoy the highlights.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.
Comments / 0