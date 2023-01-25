ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Wrestling Roundup: Box scores from Saturday’s Line Mountain Duals

127: Landyn Lukens (SAH) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 1:20) 133: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Ryan Harpster (SAH) (Fall 1:31) 139: Trent Turner (SAH) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:06) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Matt Snook (SAH) (Fall 1:09) 152: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Joe Santa (SAH) (Fall 0:49) 160: Ethan Miller (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 172: Jarod Bullington (SAH) over Isaac Shaffer (LMH) (Fall 0:24) 189: Tucker Teats (SAH) over Maxim Johnson (LMH) (Dec 10-4) 215: Gavin Pardoe (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Jack Peters (SAH) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 2:37) 107: Mike Zettlemoyer (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 114: Anthony Snook (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Nathan Martin (SAH) over (LMH) (For.).
SELINSGROVE, PA
Trinity boys hoops rout Camp Hill in MPC Capital tilt

Trinity used a huge, second-quarter rally to put the contest out of reach as the Shamrocks cruised to an 81-32 win against crosstown rival Camp Hill Friday. The Shamrocks outscored the Lions 33-5 in the second quarter to build an insurmountable lead. Owen Schlagar led the Shamrocks with 17 points,...
CAMP HILL, PA
Mandy Roman, Natalie Freed help Trinity girls top Camp Hill in an MPC Capital game; Rocks gain division lead

The Trinity girls basketball game took over sole possession of first place in the Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division following a 69-36 divisional victory over Camp Hill. Mandy Roman (16 points) and Natalie Freed (15 points) topped the Trinity offense. Sammi McAuliffe added 10 for the Rocks, who are now 12-7 overall and 11-1 in the Capital Division.
CAMP HILL, PA
Elke Staver, Ryleigh Minor help pace Shippensburg girls to victory in a MPC Colonial Division tilt

The Shippensburg girls basketball team placed four players in double figures Friday night in a 74-45 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over James Buchanan. Elke Staver (17 points) and Ryleigh Minor (16 points) led the Greyhounds scoring attack. Peyton White scored 13 points and Acasia White dropped in 12 for Shippensburg, who improved to 10-9 overall and 7-5 in the division.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Central Dauphin wrestlers roll to 43-16 win over CV to lock up Commonwealth, likely No. 1 seed for districts

Central Dauphin’s wrestlers went into their longtime rival’s gym Thursday night and made an emphatic statement days before the District 3 Team Championships are set to begin. The Rams won nine of 13 bouts, including five by fall, to beat Cumberland Valley 43-16, lock up the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division, and likely the No. 1 seed for next week’s district championships.
HARRISBURG, PA
Omarion Newson leads 5 in double-figures as York races past Milton Hershey

HERSHEY -- Milton Hershey and York High have had their fair share of battles throughout the years, but Saturday’s contest proved to be a different chapter in the book. Milton Hershey had won the last three games of the series, including the 2018 District 3 5A championship, but York High (15-4) made a statement in a 74-43 dominating win at the Spartan Center.
MILTON, PA
