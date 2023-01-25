Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Related
Lower Dauphin girls basketball defeats Governor Mifflin in a non-conference game
The Lower Dauphin girls basketball team defeated Governor Mifflin, 57-24, in a non-conference game Saturday. Lower Dauphin improves to 11-6 on the season.
Milton Hershey boys basketball falls to William Penn in a non-conference game
The Milton Hershey boys basketball team fell to William Penn Saturday, 74-43, in a non-conference game. William Penn (15-4) dominated the play, taking a 44-23 halftime lead, and were never headed. Omarian Newsom and Julez S’u Tucker topped the William Penn scoresheet with 16 points each. Milton Hershey (12-4)...
Line Mountain girls basketball team falls to York School of Technology, 47-34
The Line Mountain girls basketball team fell to York Suburban, 47-34, in a non-conference game Saturday. Hannah Ruohoniemi led the Line Mountain offense with 10 points.
Cumberland Valley takes 3rd in PIAA competitive spirit championships: See full list of winners
Cumberland Valley took third place in the 2023 PIAA competitive spirit championships Saturday at Giant Center, earning a 91.7667 in the finals. The Eagles entered the final round Saturday as the top performer from the 3A small varsity group from prelims. They finished only behind Garnet Valley and South Fayette in their division.
Steel-High boys hoops clip Camp Hill in an MPC Capital Division game behind Alex Erby’s 21 points
The Steel-High boys basketball team defeated Camp Hill, 58-49, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Saturday afternoon. Alex Erby led the Rollers attack, scoring 21 pints, grabbing 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. Kam Chisholm added 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for Steel-High, who moves to 6-10 overall and 4-7 in the Capital.
Lauren Cavoli’s 17 points lead Central Dauphin girls to MPC Commonwealth win over Harrisburg
The Central Dauphin girls basketball team held onto its lead in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division with a 55-43 victory over Harrisburg Friday night. The Rams offense was led by Lauren Cavoli, who poured in 17 points. Alexis Ferguson added 14 for CD, who moved to 15-3 overall and 11-1 in the Commonwealth.
Wrestling Roundup: Box scores from Saturday’s Line Mountain Duals
127: Landyn Lukens (SAH) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 1:20) 133: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Ryan Harpster (SAH) (Fall 1:31) 139: Trent Turner (SAH) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:06) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Matt Snook (SAH) (Fall 1:09) 152: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Joe Santa (SAH) (Fall 0:49) 160: Ethan Miller (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 172: Jarod Bullington (SAH) over Isaac Shaffer (LMH) (Fall 0:24) 189: Tucker Teats (SAH) over Maxim Johnson (LMH) (Dec 10-4) 215: Gavin Pardoe (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Jack Peters (SAH) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 2:37) 107: Mike Zettlemoyer (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 114: Anthony Snook (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Nathan Martin (SAH) over (LMH) (For.).
Cedar Cliff boys basketball outlasts Palmyra in OT, 60-59, in an MPC Keystone Division game
Jaylen Mason downed two free throws with 3.8 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Cedar Cliff boys basketball team to a 60-59 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over Palmyra Friday night. Palmyra’s Alex Dorta sent the game to into the extra session with a buzzer-beating 3-point goal. Sam...
Mustang wrestling pins two more wins, has 10-1 record
West Perry wrestling took two more wins this week. This brought the Mustangs to a 10-1 record which puts them at fourth in the District. Starting with a match against Big Spring, the Mustangs won 62-12.
Cumberland Valley takes top spot in prelims of Competitive Spirit State Championships
Cumberland Valley got out to a great start Friday in the PIAA Competitive Spirt State Championships. The Eagles took the top spot in the Small Varsity Group B prelims Friday with a score of 94.0333.
Lleyton Fried, Keon Dockens power Central Dauphin boys in MPC Commonwealth win against Harrisburg
Central Dauphin set to tone early with a lopsided first-quarter rally as the Rams downed divisional foe Harrisburg 62-48 Friday. The Rams led 25-7 by the end of the first quarter and didn’t allow the Cougars to claw back into contention. Lleyton Fried and Keon Dockens combined for 33...
Trinity boys hoops rout Camp Hill in MPC Capital tilt
Trinity used a huge, second-quarter rally to put the contest out of reach as the Shamrocks cruised to an 81-32 win against crosstown rival Camp Hill Friday. The Shamrocks outscored the Lions 33-5 in the second quarter to build an insurmountable lead. Owen Schlagar led the Shamrocks with 17 points,...
Watch performances from the 2023 PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships: video
Over 100 cheerleading squads across the state are competing this weekend at the 2023 PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center. The preliminary competitions kicked off early Friday morning with many of central Pa.’s top cheerleading teams vying for the top spot.
Mandy Roman, Natalie Freed help Trinity girls top Camp Hill in an MPC Capital game; Rocks gain division lead
The Trinity girls basketball game took over sole possession of first place in the Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division following a 69-36 divisional victory over Camp Hill. Mandy Roman (16 points) and Natalie Freed (15 points) topped the Trinity offense. Sammi McAuliffe added 10 for the Rocks, who are now 12-7 overall and 11-1 in the Capital Division.
Carlisle lands four players in double figures, drives off State College with complete performance
CARLISLE – Only a victory against visiting State College Friday would hold Carlisle’s objective to qualify for the District 3 6A girls basketball playoffs. And while that carrot remains just out of reach for now, a few more performances like the one Kelsey Stasyszyn’s crew fired at the Lions might just be enough to snare it.
PennLive.com
Mason Blazer, Tyson Leach lead Middletown boys to MPC Capital Division win over Steel-High
The Middletown boys basketball team defeated Steel-High, 63-55, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Friday night. Max Dupes and Braelan Huber came up with key 3-point goals in the fourth quarter for the Blue Raiders. Middletown’s scoring was led by Mason Blazer with 23 points and Tyson Leach, who...
Elke Staver, Ryleigh Minor help pace Shippensburg girls to victory in a MPC Colonial Division tilt
The Shippensburg girls basketball team placed four players in double figures Friday night in a 74-45 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over James Buchanan. Elke Staver (17 points) and Ryleigh Minor (16 points) led the Greyhounds scoring attack. Peyton White scored 13 points and Acasia White dropped in 12 for Shippensburg, who improved to 10-9 overall and 7-5 in the division.
Malachi Thomas sparks Milton Hershey boys in MPC Keystone win over Red Land
In a tightly-contested divisional showdown, Milton Hershey held on for a 56-49 victory against Red Land Friday. Malachi Thomas paced the Spartans with 21 points. Thomas scored the first 10 points of the game to set the tone early. Teammates Larry Onabanwo and Adam Rosa netted 11 points apiece in the win.
Central Dauphin wrestlers roll to 43-16 win over CV to lock up Commonwealth, likely No. 1 seed for districts
Central Dauphin’s wrestlers went into their longtime rival’s gym Thursday night and made an emphatic statement days before the District 3 Team Championships are set to begin. The Rams won nine of 13 bouts, including five by fall, to beat Cumberland Valley 43-16, lock up the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division, and likely the No. 1 seed for next week’s district championships.
Omarion Newson leads 5 in double-figures as York races past Milton Hershey
HERSHEY -- Milton Hershey and York High have had their fair share of battles throughout the years, but Saturday’s contest proved to be a different chapter in the book. Milton Hershey had won the last three games of the series, including the 2018 District 3 5A championship, but York High (15-4) made a statement in a 74-43 dominating win at the Spartan Center.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0