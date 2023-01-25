Read full article on original website
KCBD
Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs. The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance...
KCBD
Winter weather set to begin Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.
KCBD
Central Lubbock crash to cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash in central Lubbock. LPD responded to the intersection of 34th Street and Akron Avenue around 8:19 a.m. Friday morning. Two people were moderately injured in the crash, according to police. Westbound traffic on 34th Street in being diverted...
KCBD
West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Marshal’s are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight. Just after 2 a.m., firefighters were responding to another call in the area when crews noticed smoke coming from the District West Apartments. Firefighters were dispatched to the two story apartment building near 24th Street and the West Loop.
KCBD
19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue lane closure
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Monday, January 30, FC Traffic Control will close one southbound lane on Milwaukee Avenue near 19th Street for LP&L to safely perform construction tasks. The work is scheduled to take five days, weather permitting. Traffic Management staff will monitor the area and adjust signal timing...
KCBD
Caprock Corvette Club to host annual ‘Windmills & Corvettes’ Car Show
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Caprock Corvette Club will be having their 6th annual American Legends “Windmills & Corvettes” Indoor Car Show on Saturday, January 28th at the American Windmill Museum (AWM), located at 1701 Canyon Lake Drive in Lubbock, Texas. Cars can register at 8:00 am...
KCBD
More winter weather on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today sees temps increase throughout the day, warming to highs in the low 60s around the area, aided by breezy winds ranging the teens from the SW. Partial cloud cover throughout the day carries over into the evening and overnight hours, where we’ll see lows range from upper teens in the north, to mid 20s in the central portion of the area, and upper 20s in the south.
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
KCBD
West Lubbock apartment fire ruled accidental, 3 people displaced
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Marshal’s are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight. Just after 2 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the District West Apartments near 24th Street and the West Loop. LFR says a resident was woken by a smoke detector and tried putting out the fire with buckets of water but was unsuccessful.
KCBD
West Lubbock home evacuated due to gas leak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a gas leak in west Lubbock where one home has been evacuated. Emergency crews responded to calls of a cut gas line near 27th Street and Upland Avenue. Authorities stated a contractor cut a 2 inch or 3 inch...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Motina
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Motina KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old blue heeler/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for one month. She has a sweet soul and is very easygoing. She would love a home where she could blossom and grow confidences. Motina is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
Warmer then colder this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our gradual warm up continues following the snow early this week. Most of the area will have highs near average today and a little above tomorrow. The next cold front will arrive Saturday night. Sunny with a bit of a breeze today. In the northern KCBD...
1 hospitalized after sledding accident Tuesday in Lubbock
EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of North Quaker Avenue.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department body camera and dash camera videos are gone. The city’s information technology department said a technical issue with server storage and retention caused them to lose files. “I have a lot of questions,” said Matt Morrow, President of The Lubbock Criminal Defense...
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
abc7amarillo.com
Portales student airlifted to Lubbock hospital after school bus crash involving 18-wheeler
PORTALES, New Mexico (KVII) — A Portales Municipal Schools student was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock after a school bus crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Superintendent Johnnie Cain, the bus full of students collided with an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning on SR 236, also known as Bethel Highway, at South Roosevelt Road T.
KCBD
A little warmer tomorrow, windy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The next few days will be warmer, but the warmth will not stick around for long. Overnight temperatures tonight will be in the mid-20s, with mostly clear skies. Wind speeds will pick up after midnight, coming form the southwest around 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow will...
KCBD
Lubbock’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Angie Ragan opening mobile eatery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock chef Angie Ragan is opening a new mobile eatery, nearly one year after competing on Gordon Ramsey’s ‘Next Level Chef’ on Fox. Her next venture, Salt by Angie’s Cuisine Lorry, a high-end mobile eatery, is something she says Lubbock hasn’t seen before.
KCBD
Quiet weather tomorrow, active weather next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night for us tonight, and there are even cooler nights ahead in the coming days. Overnight temperatures in the mid-20s tonight, with mostly clear skies then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph, eventually coming from the northwest, as a cold front comes through after midnight with gusts around 20 mph.
LPD report said woman set bed on fire, threatened to ‘kill police’
Police in Lubbock, Texas arrested Victoria Rae Orona, 28, and charged her with Arson, Terroristic Threat Against a Public Servant, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.
