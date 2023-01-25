Decision-making on antipsychotic medication use in assisted living needs system-level perspective: study

Read full article on original website
Related
ScienceBlog.com
More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
WSET
New Alzheimer's medication could add 'truly valuable' time to patient lives: Va. expert
WASHINGTON (7News) — A breakthrough Alzheimer’s medication could add years to those diagnosed with the disease. 7News On Your Side broke down what it does, who qualifies and how much the drug costs. Alzheimer’s dementia is an irreversible brain disease with devastating outcomes for patients and their families....
Medical News Today
Can people with schizophrenia work?
Stigma, discrimination, and lack of support are real barriers to employment for people with schizophrenia. However, with treatment and support, people with the condition may be able to manage their symptoms and perform meaningful work. Working may offer many benefits to people with severe mental health conditions such as schizophrenia.
sixtyandme.com
What Is the SAGE Screening for Dementia, and Should You Do It at Home?
The SAGE Test is a self-administered exam designed to be taken at home to detect the early signs of cognitive impairment. It is a brief tool that can evaluate your thinking abilities. The questions are designed to evaluate each part of the brain and score brain function in all areas.
Opinion: Psychological Reasons for People's Need for Commitment
Why do we keep searching for that one person who can make us happy, even when we already have that person in our lives?. Ever wonder why people can't be satisfied in their relationships? Or why they keep coming back to the same partner, even when things aren't going well? The answer is simple: because commitment is a psychological drive that helps us cope with uncertainty.
Hearing aids linked to lower instances of dementia in older adults, study finds
Older adults with more severe hearing loss are more likely to have dementia, according to a study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, but instances of dementia were lower among study participants who used hearing aids. What did we learn?. Previous studies have also observed...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
Healthline
What to Know About High Functioning Schizophrenia
When a person’s schizophrenia symptoms do not appear to interfere with their daily life, their condition may be referred to as high functioning schizophrenia. But this is not an official diagnosis. Schizophrenia is a complex and varied psychiatric disorder that affects each person differently. Some people have relatively mild...
ScienceBlog.com
Lifelong marriage lowers risk of dementia
If you are married continuously for many years in mid-life, you have a lower risk of developing dementia in old age. This has been confirmed by a recently published study based on data from HUNT Study health surveys in Nord-Trøndelag. “Being married can have an influence on risk factors...
Healthline
Is Bipolar Disorder a Personality Disorder?
Despite a few similar symptoms, bipolar disorder is not a type of personality disorder. However, it may be misdiagnosed as one, or you can have both. Bipolar disorder is considered a type of mood disorder. All types of bipolar disorder and depression are mood disorders. There are 10 types of...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Turnover rates among assisted living staff hold steady for most operators: report
Turnover rates among assisted living staff members were stable for the most part in 2022, according to the 25th annual Assisted Living Salary & Benefits Report by Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service. Of the 1,124 responses from assisted living, personal care and residential care communities, 29.9% said that turnover had...
Medical News Today
Orienteering: Could this sport help prevent dementia?
About 55 million people globally have dementia, for which there is no cure. Researchers from McMaster University believe skills used during the sport called orienteering could act as a prevention or intervention therapy for dementia. Scientists found adults participating in orienteering have better spatial navigation and memory, with potential benefits...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living technology spending returns to ‘normal priorities’ in wake of COVID-19 pandemic
Technology investments in senior living and care are returning to “normal priorities” after a prior focus on COVID-19 pandemic and infection control systems, according to the results of a new survey. Specialty investment bank Ziegler released the results of its December 2022 CFO Hotline Survey this week, showing...
psychreg.org
Mental Health Impact on Divorce
We all know that looking after your mental health should be a top priority but what happens when life throws emotional challenges like divorce your way? For example, if your spouse is moving children away from you following your split, the prospect of an acrimonious court case, or if your divorce has left you with ongoing financial worries. We look at the impact divorce has on your mental health and some of the steps you can take to keep your mind healthy.
infomeddnews.com
Are Cannabis Edibles More Affordable than Smoking?
Many people don’t like smoking, but the effects of cannabis products can be pretty attractive. There’s no need to stop yourself from that since there are many alternatives to smoking cannabis nowadays. Cannabis edibles have become quite popular for both recreational and medicinal use. But are edibles more affordable than smoking? The answer is not as straightforward as you may think.
Medical News Today
What treatment options are available for sensory processing disorder?
Sensory processing disorder (SPD) is a neurological condition that affects how the brain processes sensory information. Therapies involving sensory integration and sensory-based activities can help children develop appropriate responses to sensations. SPD can affect one or more senses. The senses include:. sight. taste. touch. smell. hearing. proprioception (body movement) vestibular...
Healthline
Understanding ‘High Functioning’ Bipolar Disorder
If your bipolar symptoms don’t notably interfere with your daily life, your healthcare professional might say you’re “high functioning.”. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition marked by significant shifts in energy and mood as well as altered thinking. Symptoms vary widely from person to person and may change over time.
studyfinds.org
Stay together for your brain! Marriages that last lower the risk of dementia
TRONDHEIM, Norway — Avoiding divorce may be the best thing you can do for your cognitive health, a new study reveals. Researchers in Norway say adults who stay with their spouse throughout middle age are at the lowest risk for dementia onset. On the other hand, getting a divorce or remaining single during these years leads to the highest rates of the disease.
labpulse.com
Long-COVID subtypes may help stratify patients, inform treatment strategies: Study
Researchers have uncovered distinct long-COVID subtypes they believe may help stratify patients and inform treatment strategies. The investigators, from numerous organizations, recently published their findings in eBioMedicine, saying the semantic phenotypic clustering they identified “provides a foundation for assigning patients to stratified subgroups for natural history or therapy studies” on long COVID.
Healthline
Treatment Options for Idiopathic Hypersomnia
There’s currently no cure for idiopathic hypersomnia, but certain medications and lifestyle changes can help you manage symptoms like excessive sleepiness. Idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) is a rare sleep disorder that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. People with IH may also have a hard time waking up from sleep. IH symptoms typically start to show in adolescence and young adulthood, but the condition can develop at any point over the course of a person’s life. The cause of IH is unknown.
Comments / 0