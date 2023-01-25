ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com

‘I have $30K in my savings account’: I’m 56, divorced, unemployed and mother to 4 adult children. I invented products that will cost $20K to bring to market. Should I use my savings?

I am a 56-year-old divorced woman who has raised four children as a single parent. I made the decision at a young age to give birth to all of my children, and I was the sole provider for the family for over 20 years. Now, after my children are all grown, living their own lives, I’m left with no golden life to look forward to.
msn.com

The only people that are going to save us, is us’: Suze Orman says Social Security is in trouble — here’s what you can do 'right here and right now' to secure your retirement

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. For those Americans who plan to retire soon, your post-work financial plan might need to look very different from what you have envisioned.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive

The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
MyNorthwest

Retirees seeking other countries to maximize their dollars

Twelve percent of American retirees are leaving the country, according to an Aegon Retirement Readiness survey from 2022, with the main reason being affordability. For someone to comfortably retire at age 67 in 2023, according to sites like NerdWallet, they would need nearly $1.8 million to comfortably live over the next 20 years. On the other hand, Zoomers — a term used to refer to members of Generation Z — would need closer to $3 million because of the rising costs of inflation.
WALB 10

Congress passes new retirement plan rules for 2023; see how it affects you

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As part of the omnibus spending bill, President Biden signed into law the Secure 2.0 Act of 2022 which consist of significant changes to Americans’ retirement plans. Experts recommend you first reach out to your employer or a financial professional about your personal retirement plans...
wealthinsidermag.com

How to Create a Realistic Retirement Budget

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. You’ve spent decades in the workforce earning a living, your schedule dictated by the demands of the job. All the while, you’ve been steadily adding to your savings so that one day you could get to this point: retirement.
ARKANSAS STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Turnover rates among assisted living staff hold steady for most operators: report

Turnover rates among assisted living staff members were stable for the most part in 2022, according to the 25th annual Assisted Living Salary & Benefits Report by Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service. Of the 1,124 responses from assisted living, personal care and residential care communities, 29.9% said that turnover had...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Assisted living CEO salary increases fell last year to 1.33 percent

Average salaries for assisted living community presidents/CEOs across the country increased 1.33% over the past year, down from the 4.12% increase the executives received in the previous year, according to the “2022–2023 Assisted Living Salary & Benefits Report” published by Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service. Average CEO...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy