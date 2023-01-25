Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com
‘I have $30K in my savings account’: I’m 56, divorced, unemployed and mother to 4 adult children. I invented products that will cost $20K to bring to market. Should I use my savings?
I am a 56-year-old divorced woman who has raised four children as a single parent. I made the decision at a young age to give birth to all of my children, and I was the sole provider for the family for over 20 years. Now, after my children are all grown, living their own lives, I’m left with no golden life to look forward to.
msn.com
The only people that are going to save us, is us’: Suze Orman says Social Security is in trouble — here’s what you can do 'right here and right now' to secure your retirement
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. For those Americans who plan to retire soon, your post-work financial plan might need to look very different from what you have envisioned.
Universal Basic Income Payments: How to be eligible for $400 monthly benefits?
As heating and electricity prices rise and temperatures fall, many of the poorest members of society require subsidies and payment, including Universal Basic Income payments. One such payment is the UBI payment, which will become accessible to certain individuals beginning in January 2023. What Is Universal Basic Income Payments?. However,...
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
How Long $750K in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Many Americans target $1 million as their "dream nest egg" for retirement, but the truth is that in many states, even $750,000 can be more than enough. Although your longevity and your lifestyle can...
Married couples could see big cuts in monthly student-loan payments by filing taxes separately. Here's how.
A married couple with a joint income of $114,000 a year and $68,000 total in student loans could lower their monthly payments from $242 to $107.
Retirees seeking other countries to maximize their dollars
Twelve percent of American retirees are leaving the country, according to an Aegon Retirement Readiness survey from 2022, with the main reason being affordability. For someone to comfortably retire at age 67 in 2023, according to sites like NerdWallet, they would need nearly $1.8 million to comfortably live over the next 20 years. On the other hand, Zoomers — a term used to refer to members of Generation Z — would need closer to $3 million because of the rising costs of inflation.
CNBC
Trump's tax returns show no Social Security benefit income. Here's what retirees can learn about claiming
The former president seems to have foregone Social Security benefit income. Here's why you may not want to employ that strategy for yourself. When former President Donald Trump's tax returns were released last week, the line for Social Security income was notably left blank. About 70 million Americans rely on...
WALB 10
Congress passes new retirement plan rules for 2023; see how it affects you
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As part of the omnibus spending bill, President Biden signed into law the Secure 2.0 Act of 2022 which consist of significant changes to Americans’ retirement plans. Experts recommend you first reach out to your employer or a financial professional about your personal retirement plans...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Will You Qualify for $0 Payments Under Biden’s New Plan?
With the legality of President Biden's broader federal student loan forgiveness program in question, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) has proposed revisions to income-driven repayment (IDR) plans...
Housing Market: Factors Retirees Should Consider Before Paying Off Mortgage or Selling
While finding peace and contentment in a "forever home" is the dream of many American adults, retirees are increasingly seeking experiences rather than possessions. Living the lifestyle you deserve...
Can the Earned Income Tax Credit Help You?
The IRS and community partners want to improve earned income tax credit awareness.
wealthinsidermag.com
How to Create a Realistic Retirement Budget
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. You’ve spent decades in the workforce earning a living, your schedule dictated by the demands of the job. All the while, you’ve been steadily adding to your savings so that one day you could get to this point: retirement.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Turnover rates among assisted living staff hold steady for most operators: report
Turnover rates among assisted living staff members were stable for the most part in 2022, according to the 25th annual Assisted Living Salary & Benefits Report by Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service. Of the 1,124 responses from assisted living, personal care and residential care communities, 29.9% said that turnover had...
Dear Penny: Can I Pay My Wife So She Can Get Bigger Social Security Checks?
I’ve earned more than the Social Security income limit for more than 35 years. I own my own business with my wife. She worked for 12 years before we had children and returned to work five years ago, but earns only $40,000. I earn enough in my business to pay both of us more than the income limit.
57% of Americans can’t afford a $1,000 emergency expense, says new report. A look at why Americans are saving less and how you can boost your emergency savings
Rising costs and interest rates have made it more difficult for Americans to save for emergencies.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Assisted living CEO salary increases fell last year to 1.33 percent
Average salaries for assisted living community presidents/CEOs across the country increased 1.33% over the past year, down from the 4.12% increase the executives received in the previous year, according to the “2022–2023 Assisted Living Salary & Benefits Report” published by Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service. Average CEO...
Comments / 4