Sacramento, CA

Elk Grove Citizen

Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG

A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Take care of yourself": Sacramento's Safe Black Space on impacts of Tyre Nichols' death

SACRAMENTO -- Five fired Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, Tennessee authorities announced Thursday. Nichols died three days after a violent arrest by police earlier this month.Video footage of the arrest would be released Friday sometime after 6 p.m., Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said. The footage has been shown to Nichols' family but has not yet been made public.The footage has been described by Nichols family attorney Antonio Romanucci: "He was defenseless the entire time. He was a human piñata for those police officers. It was an unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Northern California activists, elected officials, law enforcement react after videos show Tyre Nichols’ beating by police

About two dozen demonstrators marched in downtown Sacramento Friday after the release of footage that showed the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Police on Friday released more than an hour of footage from Nichols’ arrest during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. All five officers involved face second-degree murder and other charges.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Community vigil held in Davis in response to shootings in California

DAVIS, Calif. — Dozens of people gathered in Davis Thursday night to bring attention to the recent gun violence in California. The vigil was organized by Students Demand Action at UC Davis, Yolo County Moms Demand Action and the Davis Phoenix Coalition in response to recent shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland.
DAVIS, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Whole Foods coming to Elk Grove

Development information posted on the City of Elk Grove website shows a Whole Foods grocery store being built near the intersections of Elk Grove Blvd and Big Horn Blvd. The store will be part of a future development called The Village, located at the southwest corner of the intersection. The developer is Pappas Investments, also the developer of The Ridge project which features Costco as well as several restaurants and retailers.
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 26, 2023

Charges: PC 29610(A), 30305(A)(1), 29800(A)(1), 25400(A)(1), 25400(C)(6), 25400(C)(6)(B), 25850(A), WARRANT, 148.9(A), HS 11357(b)(1), 11357(B) Suspect: JUVENILE (AMJ, 16, ARRESTED) and VILLA, JOSE (HMA, 18, ARRESTED) HS 11357(B)(2 Misdemeanor. POSSESS >28.5G MARIJUANA >8G CONCENTRATED CANNIBAS OR BOTH. PC 148.9(A) Misdemeanor. GIVING FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO A PEACE OFFICER. Bail: No Bail. Total...
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lakeside Beverages to celebrate new ownership

The new owners of Lakeside Beverages will be welcomed into the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce with a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting tomorrow. The previous owners, Sam and Lamya Malhotra, ran Lakeside Beverages for more than 28 years before selling it to new owners Linda Parisi, Jeremy Benny and family, according to the Lakeside Beverages website.
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Curry Up Now Elk Grove giving away 1000 burritos for grand opening January 28

Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept, will celebrate the grand opening of its new Elk Grove location in The Ridge Shopping Center on January 28 at 10:30 a.m. In place of a traditional ribbon-cutting, Curry Up Now will host a giant burrito cutting ceremony from 10:30-11 a.m. As part of the grand opening festivities, the first 1,000 customers will receive a free burrito or bowl! RSVP for the grand opening celebration via Facebook, https://fb.me/e/3S1TNSGc7.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Collision in Sacramento With Reported Injuries

Watt Avenue Intersection Crash With Injuries Involved Hit-and-Run A Sacramento hit-and-run collision with reported injuries occurred at an intersection in the Arden-Arcade area on January 26. The accident occurred around 2:02 p.m. at the northbound Watt Avenue intersection with Hurley Way. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by the driver of one of the vehicles.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Longtime friends of Tyre Nichols remember skating days in Natomas

SACRAMENTO — They were all just teenagers at Regency Skate Park in Natomas: Austin Robert, Harry Silva, Ryan Wilson, and Tyre Nichols.  "Thay's our escape from everything else in the world is to go skate hang out with all the good people, and just, it's always good vibes and that's one of the biggest things that Tyre brought to everybody," Austin Robert said.As time went on, Jerome Neal met the group as well. "So we just became friends due to you know same place, same time, all the time. It's like it just naturally happened," Neal said.As adulthood arrived, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins in Sacramento area

(KTXL) — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season had begun in the Sacramento area, according to the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California. — Video Above: Residents at an Acampo mobile home park allowed after severe flooding The Girl Scouts announced that the cookie season runs from Jan. 13 through March 19. Starting on Feb. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
PLANetizen

Pre-Approved ADUs Now Available in Sacramento

Sacramento is the latest U.S. city to spur the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) by releasing a collection of pre-approved designs—permit ready and cheaper to build than starting from scratch with a custom design. The city's free ADU plans now come in three versions: a studio, one-bedroom, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA

