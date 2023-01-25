Read full article on original website
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IIRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Going to the Golden 1 Center? Here’s a guide to food and drink options at DOCO and inside the arena
(KTXL) — Since opening in 2016, the Golden 1 Center has served as the home venue of the Sacramento Kings and brought big-time music and comedy acts to the city. The arena anchors the Downtown Commons, a plaza filled with shops, restaurants, bars, and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel. On the arena’s west side, the plaza […]
From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations. Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck...
Elk Grove Citizen
Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG
A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!': Two Sacramento restaurant owners compete in a 45-minute seafood cook-off
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the third episode of "Plate it, Sacramento!" Janine Villalobos, owner of Midtown Spirits in Sacramento, and Aziz Bellarbi-Sala, owner of Brasserie Du Monde had a seafood cooking showdown with ingredients from Oto's Marketplace. Villalobos and Bellarbi-Sala were given 45 minutes to put together a three-course...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
"Take care of yourself": Sacramento's Safe Black Space on impacts of Tyre Nichols' death
SACRAMENTO -- Five fired Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, Tennessee authorities announced Thursday. Nichols died three days after a violent arrest by police earlier this month.Video footage of the arrest would be released Friday sometime after 6 p.m., Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said. The footage has been shown to Nichols' family but has not yet been made public.The footage has been described by Nichols family attorney Antonio Romanucci: "He was defenseless the entire time. He was a human piñata for those police officers. It was an unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
KCRA.com
Northern California activists, elected officials, law enforcement react after videos show Tyre Nichols’ beating by police
About two dozen demonstrators marched in downtown Sacramento Friday after the release of footage that showed the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Police on Friday released more than an hour of footage from Nichols’ arrest during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. All five officers involved face second-degree murder and other charges.
Mental health resources for Sacramento residents in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tyre Nichols, a 29 year-old-Black man from Memphis, Tennessee, died Jan. 10 after a traffic stop turned violent — the five former police officers are charged with second-degree murder. The death of Nichols, a former Sacramento resident, is impacting the community. Authorities publicly released graphic...
KCRA.com
Community vigil held in Davis in response to shootings in California
DAVIS, Calif. — Dozens of people gathered in Davis Thursday night to bring attention to the recent gun violence in California. The vigil was organized by Students Demand Action at UC Davis, Yolo County Moms Demand Action and the Davis Phoenix Coalition in response to recent shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and Oakland.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Whole Foods coming to Elk Grove
Development information posted on the City of Elk Grove website shows a Whole Foods grocery store being built near the intersections of Elk Grove Blvd and Big Horn Blvd. The store will be part of a future development called The Village, located at the southwest corner of the intersection. The developer is Pappas Investments, also the developer of The Ridge project which features Costco as well as several restaurants and retailers.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 26, 2023
Charges: PC 29610(A), 30305(A)(1), 29800(A)(1), 25400(A)(1), 25400(C)(6), 25400(C)(6)(B), 25850(A), WARRANT, 148.9(A), HS 11357(b)(1), 11357(B) Suspect: JUVENILE (AMJ, 16, ARRESTED) and VILLA, JOSE (HMA, 18, ARRESTED) HS 11357(B)(2 Misdemeanor. POSSESS >28.5G MARIJUANA >8G CONCENTRATED CANNIBAS OR BOTH. PC 148.9(A) Misdemeanor. GIVING FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO A PEACE OFFICER. Bail: No Bail. Total...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lakeside Beverages to celebrate new ownership
The new owners of Lakeside Beverages will be welcomed into the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce with a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting tomorrow. The previous owners, Sam and Lamya Malhotra, ran Lakeside Beverages for more than 28 years before selling it to new owners Linda Parisi, Jeremy Benny and family, according to the Lakeside Beverages website.
Sacramento officials walk back Mayor Steinberg's 102-acre sports complex announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Councilmember Mai Vang hosted a meeting with Meadowview and Detroit neighborhood residents Wednesday to share progress updates on the 102-acre land development announced in January 2022. Despite meeting with residents at least seven times throughout the past year to discuss potential uses for the land,...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Curry Up Now Elk Grove giving away 1000 burritos for grand opening January 28
Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept, will celebrate the grand opening of its new Elk Grove location in The Ridge Shopping Center on January 28 at 10:30 a.m. In place of a traditional ribbon-cutting, Curry Up Now will host a giant burrito cutting ceremony from 10:30-11 a.m. As part of the grand opening festivities, the first 1,000 customers will receive a free burrito or bowl! RSVP for the grand opening celebration via Facebook, https://fb.me/e/3S1TNSGc7.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Collision in Sacramento With Reported Injuries
Watt Avenue Intersection Crash With Injuries Involved Hit-and-Run A Sacramento hit-and-run collision with reported injuries occurred at an intersection in the Arden-Arcade area on January 26. The accident occurred around 2:02 p.m. at the northbound Watt Avenue intersection with Hurley Way. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by the driver of one of the vehicles.
Longtime friends of Tyre Nichols remember skating days in Natomas
SACRAMENTO — They were all just teenagers at Regency Skate Park in Natomas: Austin Robert, Harry Silva, Ryan Wilson, and Tyre Nichols. "Thay's our escape from everything else in the world is to go skate hang out with all the good people, and just, it's always good vibes and that's one of the biggest things that Tyre brought to everybody," Austin Robert said.As time went on, Jerome Neal met the group as well. "So we just became friends due to you know same place, same time, all the time. It's like it just naturally happened," Neal said.As adulthood arrived, the...
2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins in Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season had begun in the Sacramento area, according to the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California. — Video Above: Residents at an Acampo mobile home park allowed after severe flooding The Girl Scouts announced that the cookie season runs from Jan. 13 through March 19. Starting on Feb. […]
PLANetizen
Pre-Approved ADUs Now Available in Sacramento
Sacramento is the latest U.S. city to spur the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) by releasing a collection of pre-approved designs—permit ready and cheaper to build than starting from scratch with a custom design. The city's free ADU plans now come in three versions: a studio, one-bedroom, and...
