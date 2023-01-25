Mergers and acquisitions are nothing new, but an increase in merger and acquisition activity has begun. No industry is immune to the pressures of economic uncertainty and rising inflation costs, including senior living. The post-pandemic landscape is marred with casualties, coupled with workforce shortages, burned out employees and less-than-ideal occupancy, set amid the backdrop of a possible recession. Yet with the right perspective, those same challenges and constraints represent tremendous opportunities for those who know where to look.

2 DAYS AGO