Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
3 market opportunities in senior living
Mergers and acquisitions are nothing new, but an increase in merger and acquisition activity has begun. No industry is immune to the pressures of economic uncertainty and rising inflation costs, including senior living. The post-pandemic landscape is marred with casualties, coupled with workforce shortages, burned out employees and less-than-ideal occupancy, set amid the backdrop of a possible recession. Yet with the right perspective, those same challenges and constraints represent tremendous opportunities for those who know where to look.
China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research firm
SHANGHAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China's smartphone sales fell 13% year-on-year in 2022, the largest plunge for the sector in a decade as consumers spent cautiously, market research firm IDC said on Sunday.
Senior living technology spending returns to ‘normal priorities’ in wake of COVID-19 pandemic
Technology investments in senior living and care are returning to “normal priorities” after a prior focus on COVID-19 pandemic and infection control systems, according to the results of a new survey. Specialty investment bank Ziegler released the results of its December 2022 CFO Hotline Survey this week, showing...
REIT ownership linked to decline in RN staffing, increases in LPN, CNA use
Nursing homes, after being purchased by a real estate investment trust, are likely to see increases in licensed practical nurse and certified nursing assistant staff hours per resident day of 2.15% and 1.55%, respectively. Also, registered nursing staffing can decrease by as much as 6.25% in two to three years after the investment.
