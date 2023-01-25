School officials at Glenbrook Middle School are planning to bring students back to class on Monday after canceling school on Friday due to a threat written on a bathroom wall. In a message to the community, Superintendent Marty O’Shea said a team of administrators is working on a re-entry plan for students and staff on Monday, Jan. 30. He said he expects the day to begin with a staff meeting led by school and district administrators along with the Longmeadow Police Department.

