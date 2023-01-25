ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Worcester Railers sweep home-and-home as Brent Moran posts 31 saves

Reading, PA – The Worcester Railers HC (22-17-3-0 47 points) defeated the Reading Royals (25-12-2-0 52 points) by a final score of 3-2 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5,628 at Santander Arena. This closed out their two-game series against the Royals this weekend. The Worcester Railers are home next weekend for a three-game series against the South Carolina Stingrays.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Longmeadow superintendent shares update on Glenbrook Middle School threat

School officials at Glenbrook Middle School are planning to bring students back to class on Monday after canceling school on Friday due to a threat written on a bathroom wall. In a message to the community, Superintendent Marty O’Shea said a team of administrators is working on a re-entry plan for students and staff on Monday, Jan. 30. He said he expects the day to begin with a staff meeting led by school and district administrators along with the Longmeadow Police Department.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $530,000 in Fitchburg

Bernard Sona and Katherine Ratcliffe bought the property at 44 Roseland Drive, Fitchburg, from Scott A Wolferseder on Jan. 12, 2023, for $530,000 which represents a price per square foot of $192. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5.1-acre lot. These nearby houses...
FITCHBURG, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $350,000 in Spencer

Shane Couming and Brittany Sheroff acquired the property at 96 Hastings Road, Spencer, from Brian Kustigian on Jan. 13, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $331. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
SPENCER, MA
MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Jan. 15-22

A house in Worcester that sold for $525,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 30 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $305,080. The average price per square foot ended up at $238.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy