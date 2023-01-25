Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Related
RJ Luis, Dyondre Dominguez step up to lead UMass men’s basketball to 87-79 win over Duquesne
AMHERST – Without the services of its two leading scorers, Noah Fernandes and Matt Cross, members of the UMass men’s basketball team knew someone had to step up. That someone was freshman RJ Luis.
Amar Gamidov’s shooting sparks No. 16 Minnechaug boys basketball in win over Agawam
AGAWAM — No. 16 Minnechaug led Agawam by a point heading into the fourth quarter on Friday night, but felt like it wasn’t playing close to its potential.
Vin Maggi, Pope Francis boys hockey fend off late comeback against Bishop Hendricken
WEST SPRINGFIELD – With just over nine minutes remaining in regulation between Pope Francis boys ice hockey and Bishop Hendricken on Saturday, the Cardinals thought the game was sealed as Nick Petkovich made it a three-goal lead.
Scoreboard: Jayden Bass, No. 1 Central boys basketball edges out No. 8 Northampton & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 1 Central boys basketball defeated No. 8 Northampton on Friday night, 59-53, behind a strong performance from Jayden Bass.
Scoreboard: Tessa Kawall leads No. 8 Amherst girls basketball past South Hadley & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 8 Amherst girls basketball defeated South Hadley, 61-47, Friday evening in a league matchup, led by Tessa Kawall’s game-high 27 points.
Springfield native Aaron Williams scores 1,000th career point at Wheaton College
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Wheaton College forward and Springfield native Aaron Williams scored 20 points and became the 16th player in the school’s history to reach the 1,000-point career mark in a 84-39 victory over Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday.
MassLive.com
Springfield Thunderbirds soar past Belleville, 6-1, for fifth consecutive win
SPRINGFIELD — After a quiet first period that left the game scoreless, the Springfield Thunderbirds erupted with a string of dominant plays to defeat the Belleville Senators 6-1 on Saturday night. Just 59 seconds into the second period, Martin Frk rifled a shot toward the goal off a cross...
19th Annual Amelia Park Children’s Museum Penguin Plunge, raising money for children to learn, explore and grow
At 36 degrees, the water in Westfield was just four degrees above freezing Saturday afternoon, just enough to be liquid when 42 Penguin Plungers ran from a perfectly good, 46-degree beach at Hampton Ponds State Park, swam out 50 feet to ring a cowbell mounted on a metal rod and then back to the beach and a heated tent.
Thousands attend Amherst Railway Society’s 2023 Railroad Hobby Show (photos)
WEST SPRINGFIELD -- There was much to keep track of at the Railroad Hobby Show on the Eastern States Exposition grounds on Saturday. Almost 10 acres of trains and hundreds of scale miles of layouts filled the Better Living Center, Young and Stroh Buildings, and Mallary Complex as the two-day show, sponsored by the Amherst Railway Society, kicked off its 55th year.
MassLive.com
Worcester Railers sweep home-and-home as Brent Moran posts 31 saves
Reading, PA – The Worcester Railers HC (22-17-3-0 47 points) defeated the Reading Royals (25-12-2-0 52 points) by a final score of 3-2 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5,628 at Santander Arena. This closed out their two-game series against the Royals this weekend. The Worcester Railers are home next weekend for a three-game series against the South Carolina Stingrays.
Car drives into Westfield martial arts center, leaves 4-foot-square hole
A car drove into a martial arts training center in Westfield on Saturday, leaving a significant hole. A woman was driving to the New England Martial Arts Training Center at 95 A Mainline Drive in Westfield around 9:50 a.m. to drop off her child when she accidentally crashed into the building, Westfield police Sgt. Seth Florek told MassLive.
Longmeadow superintendent shares update on Glenbrook Middle School threat
School officials at Glenbrook Middle School are planning to bring students back to class on Monday after canceling school on Friday due to a threat written on a bathroom wall. In a message to the community, Superintendent Marty O’Shea said a team of administrators is working on a re-entry plan for students and staff on Monday, Jan. 30. He said he expects the day to begin with a staff meeting led by school and district administrators along with the Longmeadow Police Department.
Three-bedroom home sells for $530,000 in Fitchburg
Bernard Sona and Katherine Ratcliffe bought the property at 44 Roseland Drive, Fitchburg, from Scott A Wolferseder on Jan. 12, 2023, for $530,000 which represents a price per square foot of $192. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5.1-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Single family residence sells for $580,000 in North Brookfield
Sarah Flory and Bryan Flory bought the property at 12 Mad Brook Road, North Brookfield, from Dale R Kiley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $580,000 which represents a price per square foot of $235. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 391,169 square-foot lot.
Single family residence in West Brookfield sells for $328,500
Vanessa Beliveau and Ashley Beliveau acquired the property at 43 Madden Road, West Brookfield, from Tiara B Neely on Jan. 13, 2023. The $328,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $220. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 2.8-acre lot. Additional...
Westfield soup kitchen calls for volunteers, hopes to reopen in person
WESTFIELD — Katie Chicorka, president of Our Community Table, said the program has an immediate need for donations of time and money, and can’t bring back sit-down, in-person meals until it builds back its volunteer corps. The soup kitchen at 101 Meadow St., Westfield, serves dinners Sundays through...
Detached house sells for $350,000 in Spencer
Shane Couming and Brittany Sheroff acquired the property at 96 Hastings Road, Spencer, from Brian Kustigian on Jan. 13, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $331. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Acoustic Java sells Main Street Worcester location, Salvadoran bakery to open in its place
A popular coffee spot near Clark University is changing hands — as well menus and names. Acoustic Java announced Friday that the Worcester-based coffee roaster is selling its original shop located at 932 Main St. to Zaida Melendez. Acoustic Java owner Dave Fullerton opened the business next to Annie’s...
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Jan. 15-22
A house in Worcester that sold for $525,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 30 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $305,080. The average price per square foot ended up at $238.
State grant will help Springfield students explore history and origins of genocide
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield School Committee unanimously voted to approve a genocide education grant in the amount of $33,887 from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. “I think this is very important to understand how human beings can treat other human beings...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0