OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Joseph Ray has been named head football coach at Oshkosh West. Ray comes from Hamilton High School, where he was a defensive coordinator and was named the 2022 Greater Metro Conference Assistant Coach of the Year as helped Hamilton win its first outright conference title in 2022. Under his leadership, the team finished the season as first in the conference in overall defense, and the defense led the conference in rushing yards per carry allowed and passing yards per attempt allowed.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO