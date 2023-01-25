Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Kimberly and West De Pere record victories
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, Kimberly topped Fond du Lac 65-53 in a key Fox Valley Association boys basketball game, while West De Pere beat Shawano 65-59 in a Bay Conference game. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Kimberly tightens the FVA race with win over Fond du Lac
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Knowing Fond du Lac entered Friday's contest with a three-game lead on Kimberly in the loss column in the Fox Valley Association standings, the Papermakers knew they were in a must-win mode in terms of trying to at least share a league title. Add to it the...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Notre Dame, Hortonville and West De Pere post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Notre Dame topped St. Mary's Springs 7-2 in boys hockey. Meanwhile, in boys basketball, Hortonville edged Oshkosh North 87-84 on a August Maurer three-pointer at the buzzer, and West De Pere beat Xavier 57-46 in girls basketball. Click the video...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh West names Ray new football coach
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Joseph Ray has been named head football coach at Oshkosh West. Ray comes from Hamilton High School, where he was a defensive coordinator and was named the 2022 Greater Metro Conference Assistant Coach of the Year as helped Hamilton win its first outright conference title in 2022. Under his leadership, the team finished the season as first in the conference in overall defense, and the defense led the conference in rushing yards per carry allowed and passing yards per attempt allowed.
Fox11online.com
Surprise! Fond du Lac leading the Fox Valley Association
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A year after placing ninth in the Fox Valley Association, the Fond du Lac boys basketball team finds itself atop the league standings more than halfway through the season. Outside of the team, few could have predicted this, especially when you consider defending Division 1...
Fox11online.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay and Door County announce merger
(WLUK) -- Two Northeast Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs are joining together to become one of the region's largest youth development agencies. The Boys & Girls Club of Door County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, which includes the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano, are uniting as one organization.
Fox11online.com
Skiers from all over the Midwest gathered for Ariens Nordic Center's first competition
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) --Ariens Nordic Center in Calumet County saw its first cross-country ski competition Saturday. This specific competition was supposed to be in Traverse City Michigan, but due to a lack of snow it was moved last minute. Hundreds of skiers from all over the Midwest came to compete.
Fox11online.com
Enjoy some pampering at Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa
Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa has moved into a brand-new location with lots more to offer. Carlyn and Michelle joined Living with Amy to talk about the European style spa and the unique experiences they offer including the Hydrafacial with a European twist. Watch for more details. Weiler Academy is...
Fox11online.com
Winter UTV Ride hits the trail near Crivitz
MARINETTE COUNTY (WLUK) -- With snow returning, getting outside during the winter is part of "How WI Live" in Northeast Wisconsin, and that means many people are taking advantage of the situation. "The trails are in excellent shape. Like you can see, snow's falling right now. So we're going to...
Fox11online.com
'It's heartbreaking:' Fox Valley feels the weight of Tyre Nichols' killing
APPLETON (WLUK) -- For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve," Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
Fox11online.com
Person drowns in Green Lake County
TOWN OF PRINCETON (WLUK) -- A person died after going through the ice on the Fox River in Green Lake County. Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the town of Princeton on the Fox River.
Fox11online.com
Bosse's celebrates 125 years by cutting ribbon for its new De Pere home
DE PERE (WLUK) -- The historic Bosse's News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the '80s with the redevelopment of downtown. But this old...
Fox11online.com
Ariens Nordic Center near Brillion to welcome hundreds of young skiers this weekend
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Within a month of its grand opening, Ariens Nordic Center will be welcoming hundreds of cross-country skiers this weekend. The center will be hosting the CXC Junior and Youth Cup, a competition that was originally planned to be held in Traverse City, Mich. But without enough natural snow, the competition is coming to the Brillion area where Ariens can make its own snow.
Fox11online.com
Titletown Winter Games returns with luge, ski jumping and more
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The shadows of Lambeau field will transform into a winter sports wonderland next month. The fourth annual Titletown Winter Games is set for Feb. 18 - 19. It features luge, curling, biathlon and cross-country skiing, figure skating and ski jumping. The free event will give community members...
Fox11online.com
Is the economy still hurting for the great outdoors?
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With more than 100 vendors the Green Bay RV and Camping Expo has something for just about everyone, but getting outdoors may bring some challenges too -- like supply chain issues and the economy. From bright yellow kayaks to the latest in camp chairs, Zak Aubert says...
Fox11online.com
Menominee Police looking for runaway 16-year-old
MENOMINEE, Michigan (WLUK) -- The Menominee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. On its Facebook page, the department says Dante Wetthuhn, 16, was last seen on January 27th at about 2 p.m. in Menominee. Wetthuhn was wearing a red flannel with a hoodie...
Fox11online.com
SNC seniors Mark & McChesney help Team USA make history
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - World University Games is an individual & team winter Olympics style competition for collegiate athletes that started January 8th in Lake Placid, New York. Men's hockey is an event Team USA has struggled in since the tournament's 1959 inception, never winning a medal. Traditionally made up...
Fox11online.com
Wild deer in Waupaca County tests positive for CWD
TOWN OF HARRISON (WLUK) -- Waupaca County's deer baiting and feeding ban has been renewed for three years with the discovery of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. It's the first time a wild deer from Waupaca County has tested positive for CWD. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homeless man arrested in stabbing
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another homeless man in Green Bay. Joseph Roberts, 55, was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Police were called to the 2000 block of Holmgren Way just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police search for suspects after slew of burglaries
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they're investigating a series of residential burglaries on the city's southwest side. Since December, police have the following open burglary cases:. 1100 block of Hickory Hill Drive - Reported the week of December 4, 2022. 1200 block of 9th Street – Reported...
