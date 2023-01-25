ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City officials gave no notice before removing tents belonging to the homeless, advocates say

By Courtney Johns
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — With temperatures dropping into the 20s in recent days, homeless advocates are furious with Salt Lake City officials after they reportedly removed several tents in the downtown area without notice on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The abatement occurred days before an annual survey of the homeless community in Salt Lake City is set to begin on Thursday. City officials are not allowed to move people during that time.

Co-founder of Second and Second and OURS Carl Moore said it’s not the people who were told to move he’s most concerned about, it’s the people who weren’t in their tents when it happened.

“People who were at work. People who were in the hospital. People getting themselves doctored up, you know on the Fourth Street Clinic… They’re going to come back to nothing. They’re going to come back to absolutely nothing when they already had little to start with,” Moore said.

He added police gave the unsheltered population a 30-minute warning to move, but no one contacted him or any other organization today that could help relocate people.

The city tries to give these camps a 24-hour notice, according to Andrew Johnston, the Director of Homelessness Policy & Outreach for the Mayor’s Office.

He added the city technically gave that notice last Thursday, Jan. 19, when officials first started moving people, but they were unable to complete the abatement then and that is why they returned today.

Moore called the abatement irresponsible, adding some people may have just moved into that area over the weekend and did not know what happened on Thursday.

“It would take another week at least, if not more, to get back there again. And last week we had probably at least 60 or more tents out there. That size of a camp tends to lead to a lot of other issues coming around, so we’re trying to avoid that,” Johnston said.

He said he agrees more needs to be done, but before they can do that, more resources will be needed. Surplus money from the state, if there is any, should go toward building more homeless shelters and affordable housing, he added.

cameronk714
3d ago

Typical and salt lake city mayor is sorry people froze to death she should be forced into a freezer without a coat for an 30 minutes off and until she gets it through her skull cold weather kills

Reply(2)
33
Nipple Rings r stupid.
3d ago

To any advocate for the homeless reading comments. The constitution literally says the government can’t take your home without compensation. Sue the city for every time they’ve taken homeless tents and their possession without compensation.

Reply(14)
24
Sunnyside
3d ago

this truly is sad and pathetic that Utah can help ungrateful illegals but not the homeless that keep getting sent to Utah. When I worked next to temple downtown people would literally tell me they just got to Utah because a friend of a friend told them the church helps with everything free. Or they talk about how the state gives free everything. odd a knew a single dad that got laid off during COVID and he couldn't get any help from anything.

Reply(3)
12
 

