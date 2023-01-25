ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Gallery: Bluefield wins overtime clash with Greenbrier East

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIk64_0kQKRsB000

Gallery by Tina Laney

Bluefield 82, Greenbrier East 73 OT

Brushfork – For the second straight year Bluefield and Greenbrier East played to overtime in the Brushfork Armory.

This year’s game, while thrilling, wasn’t as eventful as the previous installment.

Following a pair of lengthy buzzer-beating 3s from Caleb Fuller in last year’s matchup that provided the Beavers a win, Bluefield notched another overtime win against the Spartans Tuesday, defeating them 82-73 at the Brushfork Armory.

Goose Gabbert led all scorers, pouring in 28 points for East.

R.J. Hairston and Will Looney each led Bluefield with 19 points.

Bluefield (9-3) will travel to Class AAA No.2 Shady Spring next Tuesday while Greenbrier East (7-4) will host South Charleston on Saturday.

GE: 14 12 19 25 3 – 73

B: 17 7 19 27 12 – 82

Greenbrier East

Adam Seams 7, Monquelle Davis 7, Goose Gabbert 28, Gabe Patton 3, Chris Sinclair 10, Kaiden Huffman 9, Bryson Brammer 9

Bluefield

Kam’Ron Gore 16, Sencere Fields 8, Will Looney 19, Caleb Fuller 15, Brayden Fong 2, RJ Hairston 19, Jace Smith 3

3-point goals – GE: 7 (Seams 1, Davis 1, Gabbert 2, Patton 1, Brammer 2); B: 8 (Gore 2, Fields 2, Looney 1, Fuller 2, Smith 1)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: No. 2 Shady Spring avenges title game loss, throttles No. 1 Fairmont Senior

Shady Spring – Revenge is a dish best served cold and Saturday’s spread was too frigid for even a polar bear to stomach. In a rematch of last year’s Class AAA state championship game, one that was won on a Zycheus Dobbs floater at the buzzer, Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring avenged that agonizing defeat with an 85-65 victory over No. 1 Fairmont Senior at Shady Spring.
SHADY SPRING, WV
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Mistakes down the stretch haunt Beckley again

The Beckley boys basketball team has been haunted this year by struggles in close games down the stretch. Thursday night the ghosts were back inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Erasing a nine-point third quarter deficit to take a one-point lead with five minutes to play, the Flying Eagles self-destructed...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Middle School Roundup: Pineville and Independence win

Want to report a score? Have the bookkeeper send a picture of both teams’ books to tylerjackson@lootpress.com and rustyudy@lootpress.com. Shady Spring – Independence placed three in double figures Thursday, beating Shady Spring 44-26 at Shady. Iziah Gordon led the way while Brock Green and Broc Johnson scored 14...
INDEPENDENCE, WV
Lootpress

Gallery: Westside notches win at Independence

Coal City – Westside extended its winning streak to five games with a 43-19 victory at Independence Thursday evening. Kyndal Lusk scored a game-high 15 points for the Renegades wile Kaitlyn Lester and Daisha Cline added seven points each. Independence was led by Harmony Mills with nine points. I:...
COAL CITY, WV
techlunchpail.com

2024 In-State PF Garrett Sundra Set to Visit Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is likely done on the high school recruiting front for the 2023 class after signing three-star PG Brandon Rechsteiner and three-star SG Jaydon Young. With that in mind, Tech's recruiting focus has largely shifted to the 2024 class with one of their top frontcourt targets set to visit this weekend.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hinton News

Dickie Noel Heart Hustle and Character Award Recipients – 2022

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - In 2009, the family of the late Dickie Noel asked the football coaches of the three Summers County Youth League divisions, Summers Middle School and Summers County High School to select individuals for the “Dickie Noel Heart, Hustle and Character Award.” These awards are still continuing. The individuals that receive this honor must be reputable athletes showing leadership, team spirit and good sportsmanship on and off the field, have good moral values, and be outstanding students. These individuals display a strong work ethic, put others before themselves, maintain good grades, and have no school discipline...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Over 3,500 middle school students attend GEAR UP Southern West Virginia kickoff event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Over 3,500 sixth and seventh graders gathered in the Beckley Convention Center to learn about a unique educational opportunity. Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, also known as GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, held its kickoff event today. Students from Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming County joined in […]
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Princeton Community Hospital rebrands under West Virginia University

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–WVU Medicine recently re-branded one local area hospital. Princeton Community Hospital is now WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital. A ribbon-cutting and flag-raising ceremony took place Friday on the PCH main campus. CEO of Princeton Community Hospital Karen Bowling said this partnership brings world-class medicine to Mercer County. “We’ve been able to build our […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Raleigh, Mercer, Fayette Suffering power outages

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – There are multiple areas across southern West Virginia without power due to ongoing inclement weather conditions. Local authorities are reminding customers to contact AEP (or other provider) if they are without power. AEP is currently reporting the following outages. According to the AEP outage map, The Beaver area of Raleigh County […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy