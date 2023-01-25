Gallery: Bluefield wins overtime clash with Greenbrier East

Gallery by Tina Laney

Bluefield 82, Greenbrier East 73 OT

Brushfork – For the second straight year Bluefield and Greenbrier East played to overtime in the Brushfork Armory.

This year’s game, while thrilling, wasn’t as eventful as the previous installment.

Following a pair of lengthy buzzer-beating 3s from Caleb Fuller in last year’s matchup that provided the Beavers a win, Bluefield notched another overtime win against the Spartans Tuesday, defeating them 82-73 at the Brushfork Armory.

Goose Gabbert led all scorers, pouring in 28 points for East.

R.J. Hairston and Will Looney each led Bluefield with 19 points.

Bluefield (9-3) will travel to Class AAA No.2 Shady Spring next Tuesday while Greenbrier East (7-4) will host South Charleston on Saturday.

GE: 14 12 19 25 3 – 73

B: 17 7 19 27 12 – 82

Greenbrier East

Adam Seams 7, Monquelle Davis 7, Goose Gabbert 28, Gabe Patton 3, Chris Sinclair 10, Kaiden Huffman 9, Bryson Brammer 9

Bluefield

Kam’Ron Gore 16, Sencere Fields 8, Will Looney 19, Caleb Fuller 15, Brayden Fong 2, RJ Hairston 19, Jace Smith 3

3-point goals – GE: 7 (Seams 1, Davis 1, Gabbert 2, Patton 1, Brammer 2); B: 8 (Gore 2, Fields 2, Looney 1, Fuller 2, Smith 1)